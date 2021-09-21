DeChambeau reveals 'something fun is coming up' with Keopka

Bryson DeChambeau said he is working to put his feud with Brooks Koepka aside and that there is "something fun coming up" between himself and his compatriot.

As the US team prepares for the Ryder Cup this week at Whistling Straits, DeChambeau spoke to the media for the first time in a month Tuesday, revealing: "We had some great conversations (in the) Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and this week as well. I had dinner with him last night, and it was fun, and I think there may be something fun coming up here, but won't speak too much more on that."

DeChambeau's golf coach Mike Schy spoke earlier this week about the American's desire to end his feud with Koepka, and the man himself made that clear during his press conference on Tuesday.

DeChambeau admitted frustration with the taunts directed at him by fans, including shouts of "Brooksie" that have since been banned by the PGA Tour.

"No matter what, we’re all humans at the end of the day," DeChambeau said. "There’s obviously a level of control that any human will ever have, and you can have a lot of armor and you can protect yourself with the people around you.

"Sure sometimes it’s not comfortable and sometimes it fuels me. I think this week is going to be an amazing example of it, and it's going to be fun to be able to have the crowd behind us and pump them up and show them what I can hopefully do and what we can do as a team, more importantly."

DeChambeau does not intend to rein in his big-hitting tendencies at Whistling Straits and, if anything, he believes the format may even allow him to have a go at smashing it further.

The 28-year-old has been striving to consistently produce a ball speed over 200mph and while the margin for error in regular tournaments makes that difficult, in matchplay fourballs it could play into his hands.

“I would say hopefully I can get out on the golf course 200mph ball speed with a 45-inch driver. That would be really nice,” he said.

“There’s a whole list of holes where it’s going to be a huge advantage, I hope, if I’m hitting it in the fairway.”