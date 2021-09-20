Tadhg Coakley: Often, at night, when I cannot sleep, I imagine myself playing golf

In his book The Old Ways: A Journey on Foot, Robert McFarlane, the great chronicler of landscapes, says that he is an insomniac.

And when he cannot sleep, he imagines himself walking the mighty old pathways he has travelled, until he nods off.

Often, at night, when I cannot sleep and when past failures or future worries gather muttering around my bed, I imagine myself playing golf.

I’m standing on the first tee box of a golf course I have played and I’m about to tee off.

It may be a course like Mallow, which I love and know very well having been a member there for years. It might be the Ballybunion Old Course or Ceann Sibéal whose dramatic sweeps and drifts and views are etched on the front of my mind.

I’m with family members or friends with whom I have played before. But I don’t interact with them in my waking dream. They are faded into the background, gentling my mind into the soft rhythm of the game. Really, there is only me and my clubs and the ball and the golf course.

I tee off with my driver – let’s say in Corca Dhuibhne’s Ceann Sibéal – and the ball rises high above the right edge of the fairway, tiny against the immensity of crusty old Cruach Mhárthain behind. Then it draws back to the centre of the fairway and recedes to a dot in the distance, hopping once, twice, three times on the short grass and running away mad and content to an easy stop. A comforting speck, white on green. I look to my left and Mount Brandon is hidden in cloud. I look to my right, to the Blasket Islands, beset by an ocean wild. An Fear Marbh is lying reposeful in sunlight and shadow.

Now I am standing over the golf ball on the fairway and it’s just a wedge or a nine iron over the drain to the green.

There’s nothing in between the shots in my dream, none of the chat on the tee box, the inconsequential, ritualistic, vital acts – as players ready themselves to move on. Nothing of the ease of having hit the opening shot of the round and leaving all the world behind, nor the soothing walk down the first fairway.

All golfers know those feelings but I don’t re-experience them in my pre-sleep thoughts. Maybe they are all understood, hidden under the surface, like the real meaning hidden inside a short story, shown but never told.

So I hit the ball again and – wouldn’t you know – it’s a good shot again and the ball lands on the green and hops and calmly stops. Maybe 20 or 35 feet from the pin (I’m not greedy in these dreams, nor unrealistic).

And maybe I sink my putt or maybe I just lag it to tap-in range – that’s not important to what I’m doing. I don’t keep score.

What’s important is that – now – I’m on the second tee box and the ball is at my feet again and my five iron is in my hand (the second hole is a par three in Ceann Sibéal) and I’m ready to swing again, and I take a practice swing – easy and slow. I’m deep inside that moment of play; just me and my clubs and the ball and the golf course.

And …

Before I know it, I’m asleep.

When I wake again I will know, with clarity, the last shot I have hit and the next one I must take.

If it’s still dark – if I’m still in the middle of the night – I will take that shot, too.

And the ball will rise again, taking flight again, and I will take flight with it again, and I will sleep again.

John Updike is one of the many great American novelists who has travelled through the unique and vast sporting universes inside people’s hearts and minds. His book Golf Dreams, contains accounts of 30 such journeys, from his novels, short stories and non-fiction.

In Updike’s novel Rabbit, Run, Harry Angstrom has abandoned his wife Janice and is living with Ruth. The Reverend Jack Eccles has brought Harry out golfing to try to entice him back to his wife. Harry says he cannot, that there is something missing in the marriage. But he cannot articulate what ‘it’ is.

Eccles is insistent.

‘What is it? What is it? Is it hard or soft, Harry? Is it blue? Is it red? Does it have polka dots?’

But Harry cannot put in words what’s missing, why he cannot go back.

And his golf is miserable the same day, he can’t hit a decent shot.

Eccles attacks, calling him a coward, monstrously selfish, worshipping only his worst instincts. Harry looks at the golf ball so that he does not have to face the clergyman. He swings at it and the connection generates a new sound.

When he looks up the ball is ‘hung way out, lunarly pale against the beautiful black blue of storm clouds, his grandfather’s colour stretched dense across the north. It recedes along a line as straight as a ruler’s edge. Stricken; sphere, star, speck.’ It’s as if the beauty of the stroke is mirrored by the beauty of its description.

A mimesis of art forms. And as the ball rises, high and long and straight, and goes on and on and on, Harry shouts to Eccles: ‘That’s it!’.

With a grin of aggrandisement, he repeats: ‘That’s it.’

When asked which sport he liked best, the great sportswriter Simon Barnes recalled a stoned Dr. Gonzo in an elevator scene from the film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Gonzo had falsely claimed to be a professional motorcyclist to impress a young reporter. She inquired which type of bike he rides. ‘I ride the big f*ckers,’ he replies. ‘The really big f*ckers.’ When asked his favourite sports, Barnes said that he liked the really big f*ckers too.

What he meant was the massive scale of events like epoch-making blue riband Olympic finals and World Cups which only come around once in four years, elevating them beyond anything else.

When asked which sport Barnes liked least, the answer was easy: golf. With golf, he could not suspend his disbelief nor generate the poetic faith that is necessary to feel any emotion — and without emotion sport cannot exist. He knew that the actions of Rooney, Pinsent or Federer did not matter, but they still moved him. The actions of Woods, Langer and Ballesteros did not.

He was aware that his prejudice was because of an inverted snobbery towards golf and his own roots as a working class Streatham lad. But it didn’t matter. He couldn’t do it, he couldn’t take golf seriously as a sport. I suspect a lot of people reading this — or not reading it having seen the headline — share that inverted snobbery when it comes to golf.

Then something happened to Barnes — a road to Damascus moment. He is a bird-watcher and he experienced a wondrous event, the southern migration of over 100,000 birds of prey in one September day by the Great Lakes in the USA. In two hours he witnessed 20,000 hawks glide over his head, hardly a wing flap among them, such was their mastery of the air.

And his mind was opened, his philistinism was banished and he realised that there was something of this wondrous mastery in the game of golf. By some miracle of timing and coordination, a golfer can send a ball high into the air, defying gravity and somehow achieving flight.

And, although Barnes will never experience this, and can’t share in that nobility, he did, finally — through the power of empathy as a human and understanding as a bird-lover — see its grace.

All humans he says, ‘share a common ground, or common sky, in the love of flight, that deeply human love of flight’.

Whatever the result of the Ryder Cup this weekend it enables us to experience that human love of flight — that is, if we open our minds and hearts to it.

The fact that the event is one of ‘the big f*ckers’ doesn’t matter so much to me (although I will of course get caught up in it).

What I’m mostly interested in is the freedom that flight brings with it; white spheres, stars and specks hung out lunarly pale over green grass.

Images I can use late in the nights to come, when I’m going to need them.