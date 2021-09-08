Jordan Spieth among six US Ryder Cup wild cards as Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson miss out

US captain Steve Stricker has selected Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, and Scottie Scheffler as his wild cards for this month’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
Open champion Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay were the six automatic qualifiers.
“We were looking at the six players to perform here at Whistling Straits and we feel these six fit Whistling Straits to a tee,” Stricker said.
Finau, Schauffele, Spieth, and English were seventh to 10th in the qualifying race, with Berger 12th and Scheffler 14th.
Stricker’s decision means there is no place in the side for the 11th ranked Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, who was 13th, or US PGA champion Phil Mickelson, who was 20th.
Former Masters champion Reed revealed during last week’s Tour Championship that he had been “battling for my life” in Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas after being diagnosed with double pneumonia.