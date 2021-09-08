Jordan Spieth among six US Ryder Cup wild cards as Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson miss out

US captain Steve Stricker has selected Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, and Scottie Scheffler as his wild cards for this month’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Open champion Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay were the six automatic qualifiers.