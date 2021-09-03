Patrick Cantlay retains two-shot lead as Jon Rahm surges within striking distance

Patrick Cantlay started and ended his Thursday at the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead. The image in his rear-view mirror, however, may look closer and more ominous than it appears.

Jon Rahm, the reigning US Open champion, made seven birdies in sharing the low round of the day at 5-under 65, shaving two shots off his initial deficit to move into second place at 11-under par just two shots behind Cantlay in the chase for the FedEx Cup and the $15m prize that comes with it.

“It's very easy to get caught up on how far back you start. I don't think I really once thought about it out there,” Rahm said. “I was just trying to post a score. My job is to hit the best shot I can each time and that's all can I control.

“So I can't be thinking of what the people ahead of me are doing. And I think that applies to (Friday) as well. Maybe on the weekend, you think about who is leading, who is not, but try to think about it as a regular event and not how much distance I got to make up. Obviously, 72 holes, it's a lot of holes and four shots is not that much.”

Bryson DeChambeau started the day in third place at 7-under and was struggling at 2-over par through 15 holes before making birdies on the last three holes to salvage a 1-under 69 and remain tied for third with Harris English. English ignited a lackluster even-par round with an ace on the 224-yard 15th hole and backed it up with birdies on 16 and 17 to shot 4-under 66.

“I had been hitting it really good and not making a whole lot,” English said. “Had a lot of good chances and, I mean, you don't think you're going to step up to 15 and make a 1. I mean, trying to make par there.

“It was just one of those days where I was really close to taking it deep and just couldn't get it going. I usually putt these greens really well and was really close, had my speed a little off today. But I just gave me momentum. Birdieing 16, 17, and should have birdied 18, kind of gives you that momentum that you can birdie every hole.”

Cantlay started the day at 10-under with a two-shot cushion over Tony Finau in the final pairing. While Finau struggled to a 2-over 72, Cantlay made birdies at 12 and 18 to come home in 3-under 67 and maintain his lead.

“What goal I really have for this week is being process-oriented and being very present,” said Cantlay, who made a series of clutch putts in the BMW Championship last week to beat DeChambeau in a six-hole play-off and take the lead in the FedEx Cup standings. “I think being in the spot that I'm in, it would be easy to get ahead of yourself and easy to maybe stray from your game plan because you feel like you're ahead, and that's just not helpful. So I'm not going to do that. I'm going to stay present and I'm going to stick to my game plan and I'm going to take what the golf course gives me.”

Rory McIlroy began the day tied for 16th at 2-under and threw away a 4-under start through 10 holes with bogeys on 13, 15, and 16 and finished with a birdie on 18 to settle for a 1-under 69. He lost ground on the lead and shares 17th place at 4-under, nine strokes off the lead.

“Yeah, it could have been really good,” McIlroy said. “I was 4-under through 10, missed a good opportunity on 12 to get to 5. And then from there I just sort of went on a little bit of a bogey run, bogeyed three of the next four, and it was nice to birdie the last.”

Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Smith finished the day tied for fifth at 7-under par overall, six shots off the leader. Kevin Na shot 66 to sit tied for eighth at 6-under with Finau.

Billy Horschel – playing in the first group with Patrick Reed, who returned after being hospitalized in a Texas ICU two weeks ago with bilateral pneumonia – shot the day’s low round of 5-under 65 to climb into contention in a logjam tie for 10th with Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Abraham Ancer, and Jason Kokrak.

Reed scrambled his way to a 2-over 72 in his first 18-hole round since playing the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship a month ago.