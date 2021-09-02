Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy got the fast start he wanted - but sloppy finish lets him down

Rory McIlroy got the start he wanted on Thursday at the Tour Championship. It was the finish that hurt him.

Needing to make up ground on 15 players ahead of him on the pre-set leaderboard at East Lake Golf Club in the PGA Tour’s season finale, McIlroy was cruising along with an unblemished 4-under through 10 holes to cut his opening eight-shot deficit in half on leader Patrick Cantlay. But he stumbled in with bogeys on 13, 15 and 16 before a closing birdie at the par-5 18th.

His 2-under par 68 kept him firmly in the middle of the pack and left him no closer to the lead when he walked off the golf course Thursday than when he started. McIlroy is trying to win his third FedEx Cup title.

“Yeah, it could have been really good,” McIlroy said. “I was 4-under through 10, missed a good opportunity on 12 to get to 5, and then from there I just sort of went on a little bit of a bogey run, bogeyed three of the next four, and it was nice to birdie the last.

“But yeah, I'm going to go to the range here and work at it. I didn't drive the ball particularly well and when you do that, I actually got quite lucky a couple of spots that I hit it off line, I was able to make birdies from a couple of those, so just need to try to put it in play a little more tomorrow.”

Cantlay, who as the play-off points leader started the Tour Championship at 10-under par with a two-shot lead, didn’t exactly run away from the crowd but never lost his advantage. Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith inched up behind him. While Viktor Hovland and Kevin Na shot 4-under 66s to climb into the top five.

Harris English capitalised on an ace from 224 yards on the 16th hole, jump-starting a day that was even-par until that point. A subsequent birdie at 16 moved him into a tied for third place with Hovland.

Entering the Tour Championship in second and third place, respectively, Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau got off to poor starts and ceded ground to Cantlay in the chase for the US $15m prize that goes to this week’s winner of the FedEx Cup. They were the only players among the top 20 to shoot over-par rounds.

Billy Horschel – playing in the first group with Patrick Reed, who returned after being hospitalized two weeks ago with bilateral pneumonia – shot the day’s low round of 5-under 65 to climb into contention. Reed scrambled his way to a 2-over 72 in his first 18-hole round since playing the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship a month ago.

“As a whole, I feel optimistic, obviously with the way I finished, getting through 18 and not feeling like my health is hindering me,” said Reed. “I think that was the biggest thing today is being first time playing 18 holes, how am I going to feel, how are my lungs going to feel? I know there's going to be some ups and downs on the golf course because I haven't played in a while, but I feel like the health, my lungs and my health hung in there today.”

McIlroy got off to a promising start with short-range birdies on holes 2, 4 and 8 and then added a birdie from 15 feet on No. 10 to climb into a share of sixth place within four shots of Cantlay’s lead at the time.

But he made bogey after flying over the back of the 13th green and failed to get up-and-down from a bunker on the par-3 16th. On 17, he hit over the green again and missed a 3-footer for par.

He did execute a beautiful long bunker shot from behind the par-5 18th green to walk off with a birdie.