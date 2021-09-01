Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples named United States vice-captains for Ryder Cup

Mickelson has played in every Ryder Cup since making his debut in 1995
Phil Mickelson: Named vice-captain on the US Ryder Cup team. Picture: AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 19:40
Phil Casey

United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has selected Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples as vice-captains for this month’s Ryder Cup.

Mickelson has played in every Ryder Cup since making his debut in 1995 and became the oldest major champion in history in May’s US PGA Championship, but the 51-year-old has struggled to produce such form on a consistent basis.

Couples, 61, made five appearances as a player in the biennial contest and was a vice-captain under Davis Love at Medinah in 2012.

Stricker said: “I’ve been staying in close contact with both Freddie and Phil, talking about all things Ryder Cup, for a while now.

“They provide honest and impactful feedback, and both have such a passion for the Ryder Cup. I’m honoured that they were willing to join our team and help put us in the best position to win in a few weeks at Whistling Straits.”

Mickelson and Couples join Love, Jim Furyk and Zach Johnson in Stricker’s backroom staff for the contest from September 24-26.

#ryder cup
Rory McIlroy: 'There's no room in golf for people to abuse someone on the course'

