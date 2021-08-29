Rasmus Hojgaard pips Bernd Wiesberger to Omega European Masters title

Wiesberger held a one-shot lead with one hole to play at Crans-sur-Sierre, only to run up a double-bogey six and finish a shot behind Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard
Rasmus Hojgaard pips Bernd Wiesberger to Omega European Masters title

Rasmus Hojgaard won his third European Tour title in the Omega European Masters (Steven Paston/PA)

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 16:01
Phil Casey

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger saw a ninth European Tour title and potentially a Ryder Cup debut slip through his fingers after a dramatic finish to the Omega European Masters.

Wiesberger held a one-shot lead with one hole to play at Crans-sur-Sierre, only to run up a double-bogey six and finish a shot behind Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, who had set the clubhouse target after a flawless 63.

A second victory of the season would have taken Wiesberger into the automatic qualifying places for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, with just two events remaining before Pádraig Harrington’s team is finalised.

The 35-year-old began the day three shots off the lead and was still two behind Ross McGowan with seven holes to play, but birdied the 12th and eagled the 14th to open up a two-shot lead.

A bogey on the 15th was swiftly followed by a birdie on the next to restore Wiesberger’s two-shot lead, before Hojgaard birdied the 18th to complete his last six holes in five under and pile on the pressure.

The pressure proved too much for Wiesberger to handle, a pushed tee shot into a fairway bunker on the last followed by a mishit approach into the pond surrounding the green.

Following a penalty drop Wiesberger hit a poor pitch on to the green and was unable to hole from 35 feet for a bogey to force a play-off.

Former Open champion Henrik Stenson boosted his case for a Ryder Cup wild card by following up his share of fourth place in last week’s Czech Masters with third place in Switzerland following a closing 63.

More in this section

Golf US fightback levels Curtis Cup heading to singles
The Open 2021 - Day Four - The Royal St George's Golf Club Stunning 64 sees Rory McIlroy take share of lead at FedEx Cup play-off event
AIG Women's Open - Day Three - Carnoustie Great Britain and Ireland take three-point lead after Curtis Cup opening day
crans#ryder cupplace: ukplace: scotland
Rasmus Hojgaard pips Bernd Wiesberger to Omega European Masters title

USA dominate singles to retain Curtis Cup

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up