Pádraig Harrington hails Leona Maguire's Solheim Cup call up as a 'tremendous achievement'

Pádraig Harrington has hailed Leona Maguire’s Solheim Cup call-up as a “tremendous achievement” and a “big deal” for women’s golf in Ireland.

The Co Cavan native Maguire (26) will become the first Irishwoman to don the European colours in the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo in a fortnight after deservedly receiving one of Catriona Matthew’s six wildcards.

“It’s a tremendous achievement for Leona,” Harrington said. “Her selection is a big deal for women’s golf in Ireland.

“We’ve had such a great history of Irish male players being picked for the Ryder Cup, and now with Leona being selected, it’s going to be great for young Irish girls playing golf to strive to follow in her footsteps.

“I know myself and growing up, I watched all the Ryder Cup players and that was an inspiration for me and something that I could go on and do, so now with Leona being selected, she’ll be an inspiration to so many young Irish girls knowing they can do what Leona has achieved.

“It’s just amazing not now that Leona will be leading all those who may follow behind her but, as I said, it’s a tremendous personal achievement as she’s lived up to the reputation, the pressure and the stress she has faced in her career.

“She’s been playing great golf for a long time now and it’s just great to see her getting rewarded for all her hard work with the first of hopefully many more Solheim Cup appearances”.

Harrington has been following the careers of Ireland’s female stars closely for some time. “With the way the Irish girls have been playing so well in recent years, I don’t think I have ever tuned in more to watching them compete or going to the various websites to see how they are scoring,” he said.