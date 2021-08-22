Stunning 62 has Shane Lowry in contention as Fed Ex Cup play-off set for Monday finish

A stunning round of nine-under par has Shane Lowry in the hunt at The Northern Trust in the first leg of the PGA Tour's lucrative Fed Ex Cup play-offs.
The Offaly man's seismic Saturday has him just three shots off the lead in a three-way share of sixth at 13-under, after a round including an eagle and eight birdies – five of them in his last seven holes.
Lowry's 62 was overshadowed by an immaculate round of 60 from Cameron Smith - who missed a 12-footer for a 59 at Liberty National.
Missing his birdie putt on the 18th by 10 inches which would have completed just the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, Smith had to settle for a new course record at Liberty National with his 11-under 60, which put him level at 16-under with world No 1 Jon Rahm.
Rahm, having gone bogey-free through 36 holes for the first time in his career to be leader at the halfway mark, was still blemish-free after 48 holes before spoiling his card in dramatic fashion with a double-bogey seven on the 13th, en route to a four-under 67.
The field then learnt they would have Sunday off, with the tournament suspended until Monday as Hurricane Henri headed towards the north-eastern US coast.
South African Erik van Rooyen held third place one shot off the pace at 15-under after a superb nine-under 62, while Americans Justin Thomas and Tony Finau were a further shot away after rounds of 67 and 68.
Rory McIlroy shots 66 to end the day 10 shots off the lead at six-under.