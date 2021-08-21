Women's Open: Leona Maguire just four behind the lead at Carnoustie

Leona Maguire is just four shots off the lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

With tough conditions forecast, it’s not an insurmountable deficit considering Pádraig Harrington was six adrift of Sergio García en route to his first Open win in 2007.

But while Harrington was in a seven-way tie for third that week, Maguire is tied for 15th on five-under par on a star-studded leaderboard headed by Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, who shot a seven-under 65 to share the lead with Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who shot 68.

Maguire is one of 15 players within four shots of the leading duo. But it’s a pack that features six major winners, including Olympic champion and world No 1 Nelly Korda, who is tied for eighth on six-under after a 70.

Nordqvist and Koerstz Madsen lead by a shot from American Lizette Salas and by just two strokes from a four-strong group featuring Lexi Thompson, the Swede Madelene Sagstrom, Scottish amateur Louise Duncan and Finland’s Sanna Nuuiten "I've been playing really solid this week--and last week at the Scottish Open I also hit the ball really well," said 34-year-old Nordqvist after her bogey-free round, which was the lowest of her major career.

"My game has been coming together for a while. Today I was just very steady. I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens, which gave me a lot of good chances. That was the difference between today and the first two rounds.” Koerstz Madsen tied for third at the ANA Inspiration in April to mark her best finish in a major but she’s looking to win her first LPGA event and become the 10th consecutive player to capture a major as a first-time winner.

Duncan, who shot 68, would be the sixth amateur to win in the history of the LPGA Tour and just the third amateur to win a major, following Pat O’Sullivan (1951 Titleholders) and Catherine LaCoste (1967 U.S. Women’s Open).

As for Maguire, she followed five pars with a bogey at the par-five sixth but after making birdies at the 11th and 12th to to get to within three shots of the lead, she bogeyed the 15th en route to a 72 that leaves her tied for 15th.

Castlewarden amateur Lauren Walsh made two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey six at the fifth, carding a four-over 76 to slop to tied 56th on three over.