Patrick Reed's Ryder Cup hopes take hit as he pulls out of first Fed-Ex Cup play-off

The decision marked the second consecutive week Reed has pulled out of a tournament before the opening round
Ireland's Shane Lowry with the USA's Patrick Reed after their opening round at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 17:14

Patrick Reed's hopes of qualifying for this year's US Ryder Cup team took a hit as the former Masters champion withdrew from the opening event of the FedEx Cup play-offs in New Jersey before his early-morning tee time on Thursday.

The decision marked the second consecutive week Reed has pulled out of a tournament before the opening round and leaves him with just next week's BMW Championship in Maryland to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup.

No reason was given for Reed's decision to withdraw from the Northern Trust in Jersey City but multiple media reports said he was dealing with an ankle injury.

Reed is ninth in the US Ryder Cup standings with the top six after the BMW Championship qualify for the American team that will face Europe from September 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The remaining six players on the team will be selected and announced by team captain Steve Stricker following the Tour Championship early next month.

In his most recent start, Reed tied for 31st at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis two weeks ago. Prior to that, he earned a share of 22nd place in the Tokyo Olympics where he was a late addition to the field after Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19.

