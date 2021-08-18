Lauren Walsh joins Leona Maguire and the world's best at Women’s Open at Carnoustie

Wake Forest standout Lauren Walsh is still acclimatising to the fact that she will tee it up at a major alongside the great and the good of pro golf at the AIG Women’s Open Championship. which tees off Thursday at Carnoustie.

Walsh, from Castlewarden GC in Kildare and a sophomore at Wake Forest University, was disappointed to miss out in April on the Augusta National Women’s Amateur but says this week more than makes up for the disappointment - not least because her sister Clodagh will be on her bag for the week.

“It’s honestly mad (in a good way). The thought of playing in a major is still crazy to me,” she told the Golf Channel in the US. Walsh tees off just after 11.20am Thursday with America’s Mo Martin and Cheilla Choi of Sout Korea.

“I was at a training camp in Conwy [in April] for the Curtis Cup, and I got an email that said, ‘your exemption into the AIG Women’s Open has been accepted.’ I was like, oh great, I got into the final qualifier. It was only after I re-read the email and thought, that says ‘Women’s Open.’ That doesn’t say final qualifier,” Walsh, who turns 21 next month, recalled.

“So, I screen-shotted it and sent it to my dad,” texting him, “Wait does this mean I’m actually in The Open? And then kind of forgot about it,” she said.

“Then I got phone calls from my mom and dad saying, no, you’re actually in The Open,’’ she told the Golf Channel.

“I’m lucky to have a competitive golfer as a sister,” said Lauren. “Nobody knows my personality and my game better than Clodagh. Having Clodagh on the bag, I know I’ll enjoy myself out there,” said Lauren, who played with Lexi Thompson in one of her practice rounds.

Her compatriot Leona Maguire - in brilliant form on the LPGA tour with five top 10s to her name this season - is paired with seven-time major winner Inbee Park at 12.27pm, while in-form Yealimi Noh is the third.

The Women’s Open will set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s golf with the announcement that the prize fund for this year’s championship will increase by over €1m to €5m, with the winner earning €745,000.

America’s Nelly Korda, the Olympic gold medal winner in Tokyo, is the woman to beat and Scotland’s Catriona Matthew believes Korda is capable of dominating the women’s game as she seeks a second major title of the year.

The 23-year-old American has won three times on the LPGA Tour this season and heads into the final major of the year as a strong favourite to lift the title at Carnoustie.

“She’s obviously been very impressive the last few months,” 2009 champion Matthew said.

“I think without a doubt she’s got that potential to be dominant.

“She hits it long. Well, to be world number one you have to do everything well. If she can keep that form going, I don’t see why she couldn’t be dominant. I think it is good for women’s golf to have a dominant player.

“You saw how Tiger (Woods) elevated the PGA Tour. If you have someone that becomes dominant, she starts to be known by non-golfers, which then maybe encourages them to come and watch golf. So I think it would be a good thing.”

Korda declined to give a pre-tournament press conference at Carnoustie but received support for that decision from R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers after he had announced a prize fund increase of over €1m.

“I think when you look at some of these players, they have been on the road for weeks and weeks and weeks and I’m pretty certain the world number one, I’ve been assured, will be doing media interviews after her rounds and be able to answer any of the questions that any of you want to talk to her about,” Slumbers said.