Stephanie Meadow tied sixth in the Olympic final

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow shot a blemish-free final round of 66 to leave her on 12-under par and in a tie for sixth place in the Olympic women’s golf tournament this morning.

The Jordanstown woman reached the turn at two-under for the day and added another three birdies to her card on the way in. It marked a remarkable turnaround from the 12th hole on Wednesday when she needed to make a 25-foot putt to avoid going to four-over.

“It’s funny to look back on that point and that putt goes in and all of a sudden you’re twelve-under. It’s been a great week. I’ve played some great golf the last two days and I’m very happy with that. Just overall, to finish top ten in the Olympics is something I’ll cherish forever.” The work done at the Kasumigaseki Country Club comes on the back of an encouraging couple of weeks for Meadow who feels the opportunity to watch and learn from Olympians of all different hues can stand to her. And the golf she has played too.

“It’s an interesting mentality here. There is no cut and all you’re thinking about is getting a medal so I might take some of that now and set the sights as high as you can and focus on that. That’s something I’ve learned from this week and something I’ll take on.” Leona Maguire was another who navigated the back nine in three-under. She finished five-under for the week and in a tie for 23rd, and will hope to find a bit more consistency in her game as she looks ahead to the Scottish and British Opens in the coming weeks.

"It’s been a week of what-could-have-beens, maybe. There were flashes of medal golf in there, just not enough of it.”

Nelly Korda gave the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf on Saturday, holding on for a one-shot victory in a thrill-a-minute finish to the Olympic women’s golf competition.

Korda led by as many as three shots on the back nine. In the end, she needed two putts from just inside 30 feet on the 18th hole for par and a 2-under 69.

Mone Inami of Japan made bogey from a plugged lie in the bunker on the 18th hole and faced a playoff against Lydia Ko of New Zealand for the silver medal.

For the 23-year-old Korda, it was another glittering moment in her dream season. She won her first major championship six weeks ago and rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time. Now she has an Olympic gold medal and leaves no doubt who’s the best in women’s golf.