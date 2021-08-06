Stephaine Meadow 'in with a chance' of medal

Stephaine Meadow believes she is 'in with a chance' of a medal after a strong finishing surge to the third round of the Olympic women's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo this morning.

Meadow was level par after 9 holes but the Jordanstown woman produced three birdies in her final six holes to post a 68, and leave her on seven-under for the tournament.

Meadow said that patience was key for her round. “Yeah definitely. The entire front – well, most of the round – I felt like if I just kept hitting it in there at some point, they’d have to drop.

"I guess one thing is, I had a few misreads and a couple of bad putts, it wasn’t like I was hitting them perfect, so I couldn’t get too mad at myself. It was part of it, but it was nice to finish strong.

“I hit it really well today it could have been a low one, but I’m just happy I gave myself a lot of opportunities and hopefully I can tie that together tomorrow with making some putts.

"I’m in with a chance, so that’s all I can ask for.”

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire birdied her opening two holes, and also birdied the 7th and 8th to get to 8-under par and one shot outside the medal positions early on.

However an uncharacteristic triple-bogey 7 on the ninth proved costly and, with just one more birdie on the back 9, she finished 1-under for her round and on 5-under total.

“I’m frustrated,” she said afterward. “I got off to a much better start and I felt like I made up a lot of ground early and then just threw it away on 9, pretty much. I didn’t feel like I hit all that bad of a shot, like I thought I hit the second shot real nice and it just clipped that tree… Things could have gone a lot differently if that ball had have just gone a little bit higher, a little bit lower but, that’s golf.”

Maguire shot a course record-equalling final round 61 at the Evian Championship just two weeks ago, and feels something similar will be needed tomorrow if she is in with a shot.

“I think I’ve been playing the front 9 pretty well, I haven’t quite figured out the back 9 yet. Like I said, I need to hit more fairways, give myself chances, hole a few putts and try and do what I did last week at Evian I guess.”

American Nelly Korda is the clear leader on -15 from India’s Aditi Ashok who is three shots back.