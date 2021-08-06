Stephaine Meadow 'in with a chance' of medal

A triple-bogey 7 on the ninth proved costly for Leona Maguire 
Stephanie Meadow, left, and Leona Maguire of Ireland fist bump after round three of the women's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club 

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 06:20
Colm O’Connor

Stephaine Meadow believes she is 'in with a chance' of a medal after a strong finishing surge to the third round of the Olympic women's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo this morning.
Meadow was level par after 9 holes but the Jordanstown woman produced three birdies in her final six holes to post a 68, and leave her on seven-under for the tournament.

Meadow said that patience was key for her round. “Yeah definitely. The entire front – well, most of the round – I felt like if I just kept hitting it in there at some point, they’d have to drop. 

"I guess one thing is, I had a few misreads and a couple of bad putts, it wasn’t like I was hitting them perfect, so I couldn’t get too mad at myself. It was part of it, but it was nice to finish strong.

“I hit it really well today it could have been a low one, but I’m just happy I gave myself a lot of opportunities and hopefully I can tie that together tomorrow with making some putts. 

"I’m in with a chance, so that’s all I can ask for.” 

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire birdied her opening two holes, and also birdied the 7th and 8th to get to 8-under par and one shot outside the medal positions early on. 

However an uncharacteristic triple-bogey 7 on the ninth proved costly and, with just one more birdie on the back 9, she finished 1-under for her round and on 5-under total.

“I’m frustrated,” she said afterward. “I got off to a much better start and I felt like I made up a lot of ground early and then just threw it away on 9, pretty much. I didn’t feel like I hit all that bad of a shot, like I thought I hit the second shot real nice and it just clipped that tree… Things could have gone a lot differently if that ball had have just gone a little bit higher, a little bit lower but, that’s golf.” 

 Maguire shot a course record-equalling final round 61 at the Evian Championship just two weeks ago, and feels something similar will be needed tomorrow if she is in with a shot.

“I think I’ve been playing the front 9 pretty well, I haven’t quite figured out the back 9 yet. Like I said, I need to hit more fairways, give myself chances, hole a few putts and try and do what I did last week at Evian I guess.” 

American Nelly Korda is the clear leader on -15 from India’s Aditi Ashok who is three shots back.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 12 - Golf

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow five off the medals after strong second rounds

