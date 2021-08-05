Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow five off the medals after strong second rounds

Meadow shot a 66 to move back into medal contention
Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow five off the medals after strong second rounds

4 August 2021; Stephanie Meadow of Ireland lines up a putt on the 15th green during round one of the women's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 08:00
Brendan O’Brien Tokyo

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire lie five shots off a possible bronze Olympic medal after rounds of five- and four-under respectively at the Kasumigaseki Country Club today.

The USA’s Nelly Korda has shot into the lead, her 13-under total after two rounds owing mostly to a nine-under 62 today and taking her four clear of the field.

Meadow and Maguire are among a group of eleven golfers in a tie for eleventh. The former finished strongly here, with four birdies in her last eleven holes.

“I just managed it well, I think. I still didn’t have my best stuff but I gave myself a little more room on left pins and didn't short-side myself, so that was really the key and I rolled in some putts which is key to shooting under par.” 

Maguire did the majority of her good work on the front nine with four birdies in five holes at one stage propelling her up the charts.

"I felt like I played a lot better today, gave myself a lot more chances. I didn't get off to the best of starts but I chipped in on four and I felt that kind of turned the day for me, and I went on to get three birdies in a row, six, seven, eight, which was nice.

"I just felt that I played quite solid today. There were a few putts that had they gone in would have completely changed the day, but it was nice to finish with a birdie on 18 heading into tomorrow.

"It's a tough pin on 18 but I was going in with an eight-iron so at least you could stop it near the pin. They moved up a couple of pins today and that's why you've seen lower scores today.

“I'm not quite sure what golf course Nellie is playing but she's obviously got it going, so yeah, that's the target, to get as close to her as possible.” 

It remains to be seen, with a weather warning in place for the region over the weekend, if the competition remains the usual 72 holes or it is cut to 54 as was suggested by event organisers after the first round on Wednesday.

"We don't know what's going to happen,” said Maguire after her round. “Hopefully it will be 72 holes, we'd like to get as much golf in as we possibly can. We said yesterday that it's a marathon, not a sprint, but if it is cut down to tomorrow then it is a sprint to the end.

"Either way trying to go as low as possible tomorrow and if that's it, that's it, and if we get one more day then that's great.”

More in this section

Leona Maguire takes a shot from the bunker on the 11th hole 4/8/2021 Leona Maguire level par as Olympic organisers warn of potential reduction to 54 holes
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship - Pro-Am Irish Open prize fund sees big rise to €5m
Leona Maguire and Rory McIlroy 31/7/2021 Double Olympians Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow in a confident frame of mind
#olympics
Rory McIlroy during the bronze medal play-off 1/8/2021

Rory McIlroy keen to hang onto Olympic 'freedom' ahead of St Jude Invitational

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up