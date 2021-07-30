Only weather conditions stall Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry charging up Olympic leaderboard

Chile’s Mito Perreira has posted the best full round of the day with a six-under 65 while Cameron Smith of Australia is also six-under through 14.
Only weather conditions stall Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry charging up Olympic leaderboard

Rory McIlroy of Ireland with his caddy Harry Diamond. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 06:30
Brendan O'Brien

Only the elements could call a halt to the charges made by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry as they pushed their way up the leaderboard at the men’s Olympics golf tournament here this morning.

As was the case yesterday, the threat of lightning brought proceedings to a temporary halt but not before the Irish pair began to put together magnificent rounds and give themselves excellent chances of challenging for medals over the weekend.

McIlroy started the day on two-under, seven shots behind the leader, but a run of birdie, birdie, eagle from the sixth to eight holes helped him to six-under by the 13th before coming off the course.

Lowry was a shot further back at the start of play but the 2019 Open champion recorded four birdies in his first eight holes to leave him in a tie for 15th, 10 places behind McIlroy who is tied for fifth.

Chile’s Mito Perreira has posted the best full round of the day with a six-under 65 while Cameron Smith of Australia is also six-under through 14.

Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz sits on top on nine-under. He is three-under par through seven holes today.

Play is due to resume.

More in this section

Shane Lowry: ‘I’m here to bring back a medal to Ireland’ Shane Lowry: ‘I’m here to bring back a medal to Ireland’
Cazoo Wales Open 2021 - Day Four - The Celtic Manor Resort Nacho Elvira dedicates dramatic Cazoo Open victory to Celia Barquin Arozamena
LPGA Mediheal Championship - Round Two Leona Maguire equals best-ever major round with sensational 61 at Evian Championship
#olympics
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 6 - Golf

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy off early pace as Olympic golf suspended due to lightning

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up