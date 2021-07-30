Only weather conditions stall Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry charging up Olympic leaderboard

Only the elements could call a halt to the charges made by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry as they pushed their way up the leaderboard at the men’s Olympics golf tournament here this morning.
As was the case yesterday, the threat of lightning brought proceedings to a temporary halt but not before the Irish pair began to put together magnificent rounds and give themselves excellent chances of challenging for medals over the weekend.
McIlroy started the day on two-under, seven shots behind the leader, but a run of birdie, birdie, eagle from the sixth to eight holes helped him to six-under by the 13th before coming off the course.
Lowry was a shot further back at the start of play but the 2019 Open champion recorded four birdies in his first eight holes to leave him in a tie for 15th, 10 places behind McIlroy who is tied for fifth.
Chile’s Mito Perreira has posted the best full round of the day with a six-under 65 while Cameron Smith of Australia is also six-under through 14.
Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz sits on top on nine-under. He is three-under par through seven holes today.
Play is due to resume.