Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy off early pace as Olympic golf suspended due to lightning

The men's golf Olympic golf tournament got underway this morning with the individual stroke play at Kasumigaseki County Club.
However, play has been suspended due to lightning in the area.
At the time, Rory McIlroy was playing his 14th hole and was tied for 30th on 1-under par.
Due to dangerous weather in the area, the first round was suspended at 1:55 pm (local).@Olympics #Golf pic.twitter.com/2c0bzDsEzU— Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) July 29, 2021
After an opening pair of birdies, McIlroy had a bogey on the par 4 6th, before an other birdie at the 11th.
But he dropped another shot on 12 due to short-siding his approach shot and failing to get up and down.
Shane Lowry’s tidy wedge play resulted in a birdie on the short par 4 2nd hole. However a dropped shot on the 12th saw him fall back to level par through 13 holes.
Austrian Sepp Straka currently sits in gold medal place, firing an 8-under par 63 earlier this morning.