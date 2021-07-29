Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy off early pace as Olympic golf suspended due to lightning

The men's golf Olympic golf tournament got underway this morning
29 July 2021; Rory McIlroy of Ireland watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during round 1 of the men's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 06:59

The men's golf Olympic golf tournament got underway this morning with the individual stroke play at Kasumigaseki County Club.

However, play has been suspended due to lightning in the area.

At the time, Rory McIlroy was playing his 14th hole and was tied for 30th on 1-under par. 

After an opening pair of birdies, McIlroy had a bogey on the par 4 6th, before an other birdie at the 11th.

But he dropped another shot on 12 due to short-siding his approach shot and failing to get up and down.

Shane Lowry’s tidy wedge play resulted in a birdie on the short par 4 2nd hole. However a dropped shot on the 12th saw him fall back to level par through 13 holes.

Austrian Sepp Straka currently sits in gold medal place, firing an 8-under par 63 earlier this morning.

Shane Lowry: ‘I’m here to bring back a medal to Ireland’

