Frustrating finish for Pádraig Harrington as Open debutant Collin Morikawa blazes clear

Two big ones. That's what a frustrated Pádraig Harrington reckons he requires over the weekend at Royal St George's to make a serious play for his third Open title.

Level par after a second-round 68 - the worst he could have scored by the Dubliner's estimation - Harrington sits inside the cut line yet nine shots adrift of afternoon leader Collin Morikawa.

The winner of the USPGA Championship at his very first attempt in 2020, Morikawa's seven-birdie 64 elevated him to pole position in what is his first crack at The Open.

He had a putt for a historic 63 on the 18th but failed to drain it, meaning he matched the Friday score of Argentine Emiliano Grillo who also surged into contention at six-under alongside overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen, Daniel Van Tonder, and Challenge Tour qualifier Marcel Siem.

Collin Morikawa on the 18th green after completing his round. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Tony Finau took a route 66 to the upper end of the scoreboard too, leaving him on four-under for the tournament as the early starters made the most of the relatively benign conditions.

As for Harrington, he's a shot inside the projected plus-one cut line, though he finished for the second day running with a bogey on the last, ruining his mood for dinner having earlier recorded four birdies on the back nine.

"I just scored as bad as I could," admitted the Ryder Cup captain. "Look, mixed emotions. I am delighted, it does look like that (score) will make the cut. I would like to be a few shots better. I would like to be five, six shots... hey, look, if we're on a wish list, I'd like to be 10 shots better and have the lottery numbers.

"But you know, it is what it is. It's good to be there at the weekend."

Which is where the two big ones comes in. Or two low ones to be more precise.

Asked if he can still compete for the title, from nine shots off, three-time major winner Harrington said: "If I hit it as well as I did the first day and putt it as well as I did today, well, that would end up in a low one, yes, so there is a low one in me. But I'd need at least two of them, two big ones."

Will Zalatoris definitely won't be around for the weekend, a back injury forcing the American's exit after a 71 on day one. There'll be no Phil Mickelson either, his 72 leaving him at the foot on the field on 12-over.