What's the meat in the Sandwich? Five great storylines at The Open

Absent friends

Just as Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry and Jack Senior secured their places at the Open via the Scottish Open last Sunday evening, an email was landing noting yet more withdrawals from the season's final major.

Zach Johnson, the 2015 Open winner, and South African Dylan Fritelli were both ruled out after catching Covid-19. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is out for the same reason while two-time green jacket recipient Bubba Watson misses the tournament as a close contact of a Covid case.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama: Won't be competing at the 2021 Open Championship

The international travel requirements were too much for Kevin Na and Korea's Joohyung Kim too. Let's hope that's the end of the Covid-related drama but even R&C chief executive Martin Slumbers acknowledged something is likely to crop up.

Can't they just shake hands?

Who knows whether it's pantomime or reality. In truth, who really cares?

The row between Brooks and Bryson continues to take up far too much air time in golf, underlining how starved of genuine rivalries and talking points the sport can often be.

For what it's worth, DeChambeau looks to be doing his best to move on with Koepka continuously coming across as the aggressor and stating on Tuesday that he feels it's fair game to throw his barbs and shots at DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau.

Even Darren Clarke was asked about it at his press briefing on Wednesday. Sensibly, he kicked to touch. Dustin Johnson talked most sense on the issue. "I don't really care," he deadpanned.

Will the course be the star of the show?

There's an argument that the quality of the courses on the Open rota drops the further south you travel, from St Andrews in Scotland down to Sandwich on the Kent coast.

Royal St George's gets little love in comparison to Troon, Carnoustie, Turnberry and even Royal Portrush. Backhanded compliments, however, have come this week from Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood who, a decade on from performing poorly there in 2011, said it wasn't actually as bad as they remembered.

A general view of play on the 5th green during the practice day at The Royal St George's Golf Club

Greener, softer conditions appear to have found favour with players. Mind you, Brooks Koepka still isn't a fan, the four-time major winner complained about the amount of blind shots on the course.

Open relationship

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are already close pals with so much in common, from their GAA-star Dads to their love of the auld sod and inherent Irishness.

They even finished tied fourth together at the USPGA at Kiawah Island. But if Lowry were to win this week and retain the Claret Jug, it would place him and Harrington alongside each other in the history books as back to back Open Championship winners.

Ireland's Shane Lowry during the practice day at The Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich

Harrington completed his double over the Carnoustie and Royal Birkdale links in 2007 and 2008, Lowry sealing the first leg of his potential double at Royal Portrush.

The government's guinea pigs

Almost 130,000 spectators will attend the Open over the four championship days and both R&A officials and heads of government must be feeling a little nauseous right now. As tight as the protocols are - spectators will have to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry to the event each day - the potential for Covid chaos is clear. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers described spectators as being "part of a research programme for the government".

He added: "They (the government) are trying to very responsibly understand with these big events how Covid does transmit in the outside, 500, 600 acres of land and wind blowing, and they're monitoring that."

Navigating Royal St George's - The key holes

No. 1, par 4, 445 yards: Opening holes are always tricky, just ask Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods pushed his opening shot right here in 2003 and had to reload. He finished with a seven which was a blow but it was still four less than Jerry Kelly tallied the same year.

England's Tyrrell Hatton tees off the 1st during the practice day at Royal St George's.

Named 'The Kitchen', the first at St George's has changed little over the years and a deep swale runs across the fairway about 250 yards from the back tees. The green is protected by three bunkers and slopes from front to back, demanding a high approach to hold the putting surface. So the textbook play is a solid drive to the left of the fairway off the tee, avoiding the solitary fairway bunker down the right at 357 yards. The fairway has been widened a little over the years.

No. 14, par 5, 547 yards: This hole cost Dustin Johnson dearly in 2011. Chasing down Darren Clarke and buoyed by a couple of birdies to begin the back nine on Sunday, the American pulled out his 2-iron and went for the killer shot. Unfortunately for him, his loose shot to the right finished up out of bounds and ultimately killed his Open chances.

Dustin Johnson during a press conference interview at Royal St George's

Named 'The Suez Canal' because of the ditch crossing the fairway at 332 yards from the tee, wind direction and strength play a huge part in how to approach this hole. The safe drive will favour the left of the fairway but it leaves a longer approach with out of bounds also lurking. The lay-up is always an option but a couple of bunkers around 70 yards out stand sentry while the elevated green possesses turbulent contours.

No. 16, par 3, 162 yards: Dustin Johnson launched his bid for the 2011 title with a hole-in-one here on the Thursday, drilling a pitching wedge into the middle of the green and sucking it left towards the cup.

Tony Jacklin scored the first televised hole-in-one on the same hole in the Dunlop Masters tournament in 1967. But the abiding memory of 16 will always be Thomas Bjorn taking three slashes to get out of a bunker on the right, costing him the 2003 title.

He'd been two clear after birdieing the 14th and later admitted what occurred at 16 was an 'expensive mistake'. A right side pin position will drag weak shots toward the sand whilst a partly hidden pin position on the left brings the left hand bunkers into play.

Who's hot

Jon Rahm: The Spaniard's first experience of links golf was at the 2009 Boys Amateur championship at Royal St George's. Tom Lewis won that tournament and ended up being joint first round leader on the same course two years later at the Open.

Spain's Jon Rahm tees off the 8th during the practice day

Rahm went on to be the links specialist though, winning the 2017 and 2019 Irish Opens on seaside layouts. Tied seventh spot at the Scottish Open last week underlined his prowess next to the dunes. He's been a top-10 cert all year and broke his major duck at last month's US Open. The clear favourite, fiery Rahm's biggest battle may be a psychological one.

Jordan Spieth: Maybe it was the prospect of falling outside the world's top 100 - the Texan slid to 92 after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open - that sparked such a dramatic revival.

Jordan Spieth

Depending on what metric you're going by, Spieth may be the form player of 2021. He's a proven winner on links too, memorably yelling at caddie Michael Greller to 'go get that!' after draining yet another bomb on the back nine when seeing off Matt Kuchar at Royal Birkdale in 2017. He has one win this season and six top-fives, including tied third at the Masters. All the ingredients for another glorious Spieth Sunday at the Open.

Who's not

Dustin Johnson: For reasons known only to those with maths degrees, DJ returned to world number one this week. Johnson, on top of the world when fading his way around Augusta to collect his second major title at the Masters last November, and victorious at the Saudi International in February, has only recorded two top-10s since. The Kent coastline may just inspire him.

Dustin Johnson

Or he could be tormented by the memory of his errant 2-iron which went OB on the 14th when the Open was last played here in 2011, ruining his chances.

Rory McIlroy: One decent round was all McIlroy could muster at the Irish Open and he missed the cut last week in Scotland. He got to Kent early and played the course twice last weekend, happily reporting on Tuesday that he'd figured something out with his swing and was flushing it again.

Rory McIlroy

Some choice words from Bob Rotella and Pete Cowen did the trick for Darren Clarke on Open week, helping him to win the last time the championship was played at Sandwich. McIlroy has the duo in his stable now and will hope they can work similar magic for him. As ever with McIlroy, it may come down to the six-inch battle between his own two ears.

Best value bet

Lee Westwood (40/1): Tom Watson may wince when he reflects on Turnberry, 2009 but so should Westwood. A three-putt on 18 cost him a play-off place. He's still majorless but at 48 is having a terrific season, record back to back runners-up finishes on the PGA Tour in March.

His first 45 holes at the Scottish Open last week were peerless, recording 14 birdies and an eagle. With new wife Helen on the bag, this could be a special week for 'Westy' when he finally adds that missing major to a bulging CV, a la close pal Darren Clarke 10 years ago.

Helen Storey, wife of England's Lee Westwood during the practice round.

If he doesn't win, it'll be his 85th major without success - a new record.

Paul Keane's verdict:

We already fancied major machine Brooks Koepka but when he came out with his "I'll be close to the final group come Sunday" guarantee on Tuesday, without a hint of arrogance or ego, we were truly sold.

Jon Rahm is the tournament favourite for all sorts of great reasons but nobody strides the big stage in world golf right now quite like Floridian Koepka. Admittedly, he was none too impressive on the Sunday at Portrush, shooting 75, and was shoved aside by 40-something Phil Mickelson at the USPGA. That was his third runner-up finish in a major since the start of 2017.

But he's a solid bet to be right in the mix this Sunday and in a 156-man field, that's a feat in itself. The course is running slower than 2011 which could favour the high hitting Americans. Or the slow greens - they're not expected to go beyond 10 on the stimpmeter all week - and high rough could favour the Europeans.

Or we could just have another 500/1 winner like Ben Curtis in 2003. The Open is rarely predictable but we can say with certainty that Koepka will take some beating.