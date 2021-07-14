Dustin Johnson has only good memories of Royal St George's despite major miss

New world number one Dustin Johnson says his memories of Royal St George's are all positive despite blowing his big chance of a maiden major title there a decade ago.

After beginning the final round back nine in 2011 with birdies on the 10th and 12th, a two-iron struck right and out of bounds on the treacherous par-five 14th led to a double bogey and ended Johnson's title hopes.

The 2020 Masters winner and two-time major champion, who tees it up 10.20am tomorrow morning alongside Will Zalatoris and Justin Rose, insisted he isn't tormented by his near-miss and has only "good memories" of the venue.

"I obviously had a good opportunity on the back nine there until, what, 14?" reflected Johnson. "Obviously, take that shot back, then yeah, I've got a really good chance to win.

"That Sunday played really difficult. I played really well, just kind of hit one bad shot, and it pretty much ultimately cost me having a chance to win.

"That was a long time ago but obviously I have good memories here and I did play well. I do like this golf course. I feel like it's a tough golf course. It's going to play difficult, especially with the wind direction that it's supposed to blow for the week.

"It's a typical links course, you've got to hit golf shots and you've got to hit them where you're looking or you're going to have a tough time.

"For me, I feel like most of it's going to be driving. If I can drive it well then I feel like I'm going to have a really good week."

Johnson reckons he's a different player now, playing to his strengths now and using a controlled fade.

"Back then I was hitting a draw, now I predominantly fade it, especially off the tee," he said. "It was a long time ago, (I'm) definitely a different player."

Johnson has been a consistent contender at Opens over the last decade and was third after 54 holes at Hoylake in 2014 and the halfway leader in St Andrews 12 months later. In 2017, he finished seventh at Royal Birkdale.

"It would definitely be right up at the top," replied Johnson when asked where the Open ranks on his list of favourite tournaments. "It's obviously a major. It's a tournament where I've been close quite a few times. I really like coming over here and playing. Yeah, it would be right up at the top with the rest of them."