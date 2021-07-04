Lucas Herbert comes full circle to claim Irish Open title

Australian Lucas Herbert survived some early final round struggles to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

The 25-year-old carded a final round 68 to finish on 19 under par, three shots clear of Sweden’s Rikard Kalberg with American Johannes Veerman finishing third on 15 under.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I was at one of the low points of my life two years ago when I played at the Irish Open in Lahinch. To feel like I have come round full swing and won the event is pretty satisfying,” said Herbert.

“To keep the card really clean out there and not come back to the field I am really proud of that. I felt that I scrambled so nicely all day. I didn’t hole a lot of putts yesterday so to hole putts today feels so, so good.”

It’s Herbert’s second European Tour win and also earned him a spot in the Open Championship.

He added; “It’s awesome when you get to play in an Open Championship. They are some of the best venues in the world and they test you so strategically. I am really looking forward to it. I haven’t played the course before but there is always a great buzz around The Open. Everyone gets behind it in the UK and Ireland so I’m stoked to get that start as well.”

Shane Lowry signed off his Dubai Duty Free Irish Open campaign on a really positive note, firing a bogey-free 66 (-6).

“I was bang on it this morning, trying to shoot as low as I could and play some good golf. That's where I feel my game is at today. Playing good golf, holed a few putts and a nice 66 on a Sunday to finish the week,” said Shane.

The reigning Open Champion, who will defend his title at Royal St Georges in a couple of weeks time, made light of the wet weather collecting six birdies in total to finish on nine under par in a share of 23rd.

Cormac Sharvin finished tied for 33rd on seventh under par following a final round 72 with Rory McIlroy (-2) and Graeme McDowell (-3) finishing well down the leaderboard.