Today at the Irish Open: Who said what and who was hot

Performance of the day

South African, Justin Harding shot 65, mixing seven birdies and an eagle (on 17) with two bogeys. A 30-footer on the 18th dropped into the hole with the final rolls of the ball leaving him in third place going into tomorrow. He was 34th at the start of the day.

Shot of the Day

Lucas Herbert played a sublime 150-yard approach shot on the 2nd hole. He almost holed it and tapped in for a birdie. There may have been bigger shots but it saw his lead extend to three shots, steadied his own nerves and made very clear to the field that he wasn’t easing off the gas.

Johannes Veerman’s shot from under the trees on the 12th, that saw him bent over and leaning his back against the tree trunk, was superb. He found the green from 160 yards and made par to keep the momentum going. At that point he had scored only two bogeys for the week.

Who's Hot?

Thomas Pieters was -6 for the first 10 holes. His playing partner, Tommy Fleetwood was -4. Their performances flattened out after that but if they’d been playing as a fourball (Ryder Cup, perhaps) they would have been -8 for those 10 holes.

Who's Not?

It’s easy to pick on McIlroy (and Lowry, too) who made double bogeys on the 4th (lost ball) and 16th (drive out-of-bounds), but spare a thought for American, Kurt Kitayama (+7) who played holes 2, 3 and 4 in double bogey, triple bogey, quadruple bogey. He took 47 shots on the front nine reminding amateurs everywhere how tough golf can be. (Remarkably, his 82 was ‘beaten’ by Raphael Jacquelin’s 83.)

Irish Bolter

Cormac Sharvin continued his rise up the leaderboard with a bogey-free round of 69 to move to -7. He made two good par saves on 15 and 16 to keep his round going and is the leading Irishman by two shots after the third round. See ‘quote’ below.

Quotes of the Day

“I have been injured. I’ve hurt my big toe on my right foot. I played two weeks injured and had an MRI scan on it and it wasn’t showing great things so I had two weeks’ rehab and started back practising on Friday last week. It wasn’t great to be honest but managed to find something over the weekend and it’s probably the best I’ve hit the ball for a long time so it’s nice to be back in control of the golf ball.”

Cormac Sharvin after his 69.

“I had a fireworks accident and blew my thumb off,” Johannes Veerman said of his youth, during his post-round interview.

“I like looking in the players’ eyes when they’re on top of the leaderboard,” said Wayne Riley from the 13th tee. “Veerman looks a bit nervous to me.” Veerman was -14 at the time and in second place… and there he stayed.

Did You Know?

The par-3 3rd caused endless problems on the third day. It gave up 12 birdies, 8 bogeys, 7 doubles, one triple and one quadruple. It ranked as the third hardest hole, behind the 18th and the 2nd.

Lucas Herbert is +5 on the par-3s, -9 on the par-4s, and -11 on the par-5s. Consider that he has played 12 par-5s.

Sunday’s top tee times

Of the leading 11 players, only two have already qualified for The Open Championship… and that means the three Open places up for grabs will be hotly contested tomorrow. There are 10 players within five shots of Herbert, but with rain forecast an early bolter could set a good target.