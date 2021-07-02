Bogey-free Rory McIlroy into contention but rues missed chances 

Rory McIlroy believes he will need to at least match his second-round 67 at Mount Juliet on Saturday to get himself into contention at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The world number 10, playing his national open for the first time since 2018, improved his opening-round level-par effort by five shots on Friday as cooler temperatures returned to Co. Kilkenny and was five strokes off the early halfway clubhouse lead of 10 under par posted by England’s Dale Whitnell following a second consecutive 67.

McIlroy had spent time on the range following his opening 70 on Thursday as he attempted to get better alignment in his swing and it looked to pay dividends on Friday morning as he returned a bogey-free 67, although he felt he did not make the most of his opportunities.

“I will take it, it was definitely a big improvement,” McIlroy said following his second round. “To play those par fives (to par) on the front nine was disappointing. I thought if I had got to seven (under) it would have been a good effort and that was sort of my goal over those last few holes. It didn’t quite happen.

“I need to go out and play as well or a bit better tomorrow to give myself a real chance, to at least get into double digits under par and give myself a chance. There’s a bit of (wet) weather coming in as well so we will see how that goes. I don’t think I’m right back into contention but I am pretty close.”

McIlroy told Sky Sports: “I got off to a better start and once you do that, you start to feel like you can make a few more. The greens were much better this morning than they were yesterday afternoon as well. So it felt a little easier to hole putts.

“Everything was just a little bit better today and it added up to a better score. It could have been a little better than what it was, playing the two par fives at even par on the front nine and I missed a couple of chances too. But it was better.”

Graeme McDowell was another Irish major winner to rediscover some form following a disappointing opening round. The 2010 US Open champion followed his first-round, two-over 74 with a 67 to reach three under par after 36 holes, right on the projected cut line.

Just the wrong side of that line is Glasson PGA pro Colm Moriarty, the leading Irishman after 18 holes on four under who could manage only a two-over 74 on Friday to slip to two under par for the tournament. Niall Kearney also looks to have come up short with a level-par 72 leaving him on one under for 36 holes.

Shane Lowry’s second round began in flying form as he bid to climb the leaderboard after an opening two-under 70 on Thursday. The 2019 Open champion birdied the third and fourth holes of his afternoon round to reach four under par for the tournament while Padraig Harrington’s bid to rebound from an opening 76 at Mount Juliet also got off to a good start with a birdie on the third hole. The European Ryder Cup captain had a long way still to travel to make the weekend.