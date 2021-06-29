Irish Open tee times: Rory McIlroy paired with Tommy Fleetwood and John Catlin

Rory McIlroy has been paired with Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion John Catlin in the star grouping of the opening two rounds of the Irish Open.
McIlroy and Fleetwood are the top-two ranked players in the field at Mount Juliet this week and will tee off at 1pm on Thursday.
Open champion Shane Lowry and Jonathan Caldwell will be the first of the home favourites out on course on Thursday morning. They will be joined by Martin Kaymer for their 8am start from the 10th tee.
Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington will follow that group off the 10th at 8.10am.
High-flying Dubliner Niall Kearney will join South African contenders Christian Bezuidenhout and Wilco Nienaber at 12.50pm.
He will be followed by McIlroy's group, with Graeme McDowell next off the 1st at 1.10pm, alongside Thomas Pieters and Richard Bland.
On Friday, Kearney, McIlroy, and McDowell will tee off on the 10th at 7.50am, 8am, and 8.10am respectively.
Lowry and Caldwell go off the 1st at 1pm, followed by Harrington 10 minutes later.
10th tee: Martin Kaymer (Ger)
10th tee: Thomas Detry (Bel), Andy Sullivan (Eng)
1st tee: Jack Senior (Eng), Ricardo Santos (Por)
1st tee: Gregory Havret (France)
1st tee: Wilco Nienaber (SA), Christian Bezuidenhout (SA), Niall Kearney (Ire)
1st tee: Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), John Catlin (USA), Rory McIlroy (NI)
10th tee: Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Peter Hanson (Swe)
1st tee: Thomas Pieters (Bel), Richard Bland (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI)
1st tee: Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind), Pedro Figueiredo (Por), Colm Moriarty (Ire)
10th tee: Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Paul Waring (Eng), Caolan Rafferty (Ire)
10th tee: Robin Roussel (Fra)
1st tee: Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Johannes Veerman (USA)
10th tee: Niklas Lemke (Swe), Lars van Meijel (Ned)
