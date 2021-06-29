Irish Open tee times: Rory McIlroy paired with Tommy Fleetwood and John Catlin

Rory McIlroy during a practice round before the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 16:22
Stephen Barry

Rory McIlroy has been paired with Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion John Catlin in the star grouping of the opening two rounds of the Irish Open.

McIlroy and Fleetwood are the top-two ranked players in the field at Mount Juliet this week and will tee off at 1pm on Thursday.

Open champion Shane Lowry and Jonathan Caldwell will be the first of the home favourites out on course on Thursday morning. They will be joined by Martin Kaymer for their 8am start from the 10th tee.

Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington will follow that group off the 10th at 8.10am.

High-flying Dubliner Niall Kearney will join South African contenders Christian Bezuidenhout and Wilco Nienaber at 12.50pm.

He will be followed by McIlroy's group, with Graeme McDowell next off the 1st at 1.10pm, alongside Thomas Pieters and Richard Bland.

On Friday, Kearney, McIlroy, and McDowell will tee off on the 10th at 7.50am, 8am, and 8.10am respectively.

Lowry and Caldwell go off the 1st at 1pm, followed by Harrington 10 minutes later.

Selected Irish Open tee times 

Thursday 

8am: 10th tee: Shane Lowry (Ire), Jonathan Caldwell (NI), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

8.10am: 10th tee: Pádraig Harrington (Ire), Thomas Detry (Bel), Andy Sullivan (Eng) 

8.20am: 1st tee: Jack Senior (Eng), Simon Thornton (Ire), Ricardo Santos (Por)

9.20am: 1st tee: Cormac Sharvin (NI), Paul Dunne (Ire), Gregory Havret (France) 

12.50pm: 1st tee: Wilco Nienaber (SA), Christian Bezuidenhout (SA), Niall Kearney (Ire) 

1pm: 1st tee: Rory McIlroy (NI), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), John Catlin (USA)

1pm: 10th tee: Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Rowan Lester (Ire), Peter Hanson (Swe)

1.10pm: 1st tee: Graeme McDowell (NI), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Richard Bland (Eng) 

2pm: 1st tee: Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind), Colm Moriarty (Ire), Pedro Figueiredo (Por)

2.10pm: 10th tee: Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Paul Waring (Eng), Caolan Rafferty (Ire)

2.20pm: 10th tee: Gavin Moynihan (Ire), Mark Power (Ire), Robin Roussel (Fra)

2.30pm: 1st tee: Neil O'Briain (Ire), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Johannes Veerman (USA)

2.30pm: 10th tee: Niklas Lemke (Swe), Robin Dawson (Ire), Lars van Meijel (Ned)

Friday 

7.50am: 10th tee: Wilco Nienaber (SA), Christian Bezuidenhout (SA), Niall Kearney (Ire) 

8am: 1st tee: Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Rowan Lester (Ire), Peter Hanson (Swe)

8am: 10th tee: Rory McIlroy (NI), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), John Catlin (USA) 

8.10am: 10th tee: Graeme McDowell (NI), Thomas Pieters (Belgium), Richard Bland (Eng)

9am: 10th tee: Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind), Colm Moriarty (Ire), Pedro Figueiredo (Por)

9.10am: 1st tee: Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Paul Waring (Eng), Caolan Rafferty (Ire)

9.20am: 1st tee: Gavin Moynihan (Ire), Mark Power (Ire), Robin Roussel (Fra)

9.30am: 1st tee: Niklas Lemke (Swe), Robin Dawson (Ire), Lars van Meijel (Ned)

9.30am: 10th tee: Neil O'Briain (Ire), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Johannes Veerman (USA)

1pm: 1st tee: Shane Lowry (Ire), Jonathan Caldwell (NI), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1.10pm: 1st tee: Pádraig Harrington (Ire), Thomas Detry (Bel), Andy Sullivan (Eng) 

1.20pm: 10th tee: Jack Senior (Eng), Simon Thornton (Ire), Ricardo Santos (Por)

2.20pm: 10th tee: Cormac Sharvin (NI), Paul Dunne (Ire), Gregory Havret (France).

