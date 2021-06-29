Joseph Byrne confident of glory at Irish Boys’ Amateur Open

More than 140 of the best young male players in Ireland will tee off in Athenry tomorrow looking to become the 2021 Irish Boys’ Amateur Open champion.
Played over four rounds, the winner will be decided by Friday evening, with the top 50 players and ties after three rounds making the cut.
One player looking forward to playing in Galway is Joseph Byrne.
The Baltinglass golfer won the Irish U16 Boys’ Amateur Open Championship in 2019 at Donabate.
“I’m feeling good and confident and ready to go for it in Athenry”, Byrne told Golf Ireland ahead of the event.
“It was eight months of a break before I got a chance to play the Ulster Stroke Play, so I’m delighted to be back out on the course”.
“I had a top-20 at Royal County Down, but played poorly at the Connacht Stroke Play. I have a poor record in Portumna so I wouldn’t read too much into that.
“There was plenty to learn, and we just move on.”
