Joseph Byrne confident of glory at Irish Boys’ Amateur Open

Joseph Byrne confident of glory at Irish Boys’ Amateur Open

Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass). Picture by Pat Cashman

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Cian Locke

More than 140 of the best young male players in Ireland will tee off in Athenry tomorrow looking to become the 2021 Irish Boys’ Amateur Open champion.

Played over four rounds, the winner will be decided by Friday evening, with the top 50 players and ties after three rounds making the cut.

One player looking forward to playing in Galway is Joseph Byrne.

The Baltinglass golfer won the Irish U16 Boys’ Amateur Open Championship in 2019 at Donabate.

“I’m feeling good and confident and ready to go for it in Athenry”, Byrne told Golf Ireland ahead of the event.

“It was eight months of a break before I got a chance to play the Ulster Stroke Play, so I’m delighted to be back out on the course”.

“I had a top-20 at Royal County Down, but played poorly at the Connacht Stroke Play. I have a poor record in Portumna so I wouldn’t read too much into that.

“There was plenty to learn, and we just move on.”

More in this section

Six and a half hours later, Harris English wins Travelers in eight-hole play-off Six and a half hours later, Harris English wins Travelers in eight-hole play-off
Sam Murphy cruises to Kerry Scratch Cup victory Sam Murphy cruises to Kerry Scratch Cup victory
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four - Wentworth Golf Course Norway’s Viktor Hovland makes history with BMW International Open win
Joseph Byrne confident of glory at Irish Boys’ Amateur Open

Suzanne Corcoran chases another Close crown

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up