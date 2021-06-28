Sam Murphy cruises to Kerry Scratch Cup victory

Portumna’s Sam Murphy eased to a 10-shot victory in the Kerry Group sponsored Kerry Scratch Cup at Tralee Golf Links.

Murphy is no stranger to huge winning margins as he claimed the Irish Boys title by eight shots at Thurles Golf Club last August.

Playing off plus four, Murphy fired rounds of 71 and 69 to lead by eight strokes from Waterford’s Eanna Griffin overnight. He closed the deal with a level par 72 on Sunday to win by 10 from Castletroy’s Andrew McCormack.

“I am delighted,” said Murphy, who will start his first year at Grand Canyon University in Arizona this September.

“I was really pleased with my two rounds yesterday because they were really solid in really tough conditions.”