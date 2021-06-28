Sam Murphy cruises to Kerry Scratch Cup victory

Murphy will start his first year at Grand Canyon University in Arizona this September
Sam Murphy cruises to Kerry Scratch Cup victory

SAM-TASTIC: STUFF: Sam Murphy with his trophy after storming to a 10-shot victory in the Kerry Scratch Cup at Tralee Golf Club. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 19:32

Portumna’s Sam Murphy eased to a 10-shot victory in the Kerry Group sponsored Kerry Scratch Cup at Tralee Golf Links.

Murphy is no stranger to huge winning margins as he claimed the Irish Boys title by eight shots at Thurles Golf Club last August.

Playing off plus four, Murphy fired rounds of 71 and 69 to lead by eight strokes from Waterford’s Eanna Griffin overnight. He closed the deal with a level par 72 on Sunday to win by 10 from Castletroy’s Andrew McCormack.

“I am delighted,” said Murphy, who will start his first year at Grand Canyon University in Arizona this September.

“I was really pleased with my two rounds yesterday because they were really solid in really tough conditions.”

More in this section

BMW PGA Championship - Day Four - Wentworth Golf Course Norway’s Viktor Hovland makes history with BMW International Open win
BMW International Open - Day Three Kearney six back in Munich as Maguire eyes Solheim points in PGA final round
Betfred British Masters 2021 - Day One - The Belfry Niall Kearney takes two-shot lead at BMW International Open; Seamus Power third on PGA Tour
Sam Murphy cruises to Kerry Scratch Cup victory

Six and a half hours later, Harris English wins Travelers in eight-hole play-off

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up