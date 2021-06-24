Leona Maguire would cherish Olympic gold above major breakthrough

Check out Leona Maguire’s stats on the world golf rankings webpage and there’s an accompanying graph which skyrockets upwards and sums things up pretty neatly.

Finishing second to Nelly Korda last weekend nudged Maguire up to a career-high of 63 in the world and she tees it up today in her second major of the year, the KPMG PGA Championship.

No Irish woman has ever won an LPGA event, let alone a major, but the 26-year-old is trending towards something special with four top 10s in her first full calendar year as a pro.

Maybe that breakthrough will arrive this weekend in Georgia, on a big brute of a course she compares to 2011 Solheim Cup host Killeen Castle, or perhaps it’ll happen for her in Japan in early August at the Olympics.

Truth be told, in a straight choice between major success or Olympic gold, she’d pick the latter all day long.

“Yeah, the Olympics is the biggest sporting event in the world, it comes every four years,” said Maguire, who competed for Ireland at Rio in 2016.

“You are only going to get less than a handful of chances at an Olympic gold medal — there are five chances of a major every year. I’d obviously not say no to any of them, I’d bite your hand off for any of them. But yeah, I would (side) with the Olympics.

“I can’t really speak for anyone else, it depends on how you grew up and if you played other sports and grew up watching the Olympics. It’s the pinnacle of sport really. I am always going to value an Olympic gold medal.”

In an ideal world, Maguire would travel to Tokyo as a major winner. She has two chances between now and then; at the Atlanta Athletic Club this week and then at the Evian Championship in France in July. But these are thick glass ceilings she is attempting to smash through, even if she did have world number 3 Korda conceding she was “stressed out” trying to hold off the Ballyconnell native at the Meijer Classic last Sunday.

“It’s a case of just trying to put myself into a position every week,” said Maguire. “You don’t really know how you’re going to react until you’re in those positions. Last week was the first time I ever played in the last group of an LPGA event. I felt I handled it really well, learned a lot from San Francisco too, when I could have done better. I take all of that momentum and experience into this week.”

Maguire felt at home in Michigan last week on a tree-lined course she compared to Hermitage and Elm Park, in Dublin. Things are a lot different this week on a far more open track.

“There’s been a lot of rain so it’s incredibly wet, it’s playing really, really long,” said the former world number one amateur. “There’s absolutely no run on the ball. The nine-wood is going to be getting a lot of use this week. There’s a lot of six-irons, nine-woods, hybrids, that sort of thing into the greens.”

Adding some swing speed, and consequently distance, over winter should help, though precise iron play and decent returns with the flatstick have typically been Maguire’s strengths.

On her bag again will be Dermot Byrne, the ultra-experienced caddie who spent nine years at Shane Lowry’s side.

“He has been working with me for the last two weeks,” said Maguire, who split from caddie Gary Marshall. “Dermot’s had a lot of experience, he’s been in a lot of big situations, in big events. I think we see shots very similarly.

“He very quickly got to know my clubs and how I like to play. That definitely helps. He’s pretty easy going. He doesn’t really get phased, whether we’re in the lead or whether I’ve made a few bogeys, he doesn’t really react any differently.

“Yeah, it’s just been working really nice. We’ve got similar enough personalities, we’re both reserved enough and get along pretty well together.”

Maguire has been back in Ireland once since Christmas. She’ll be back briefly again before the Olympics but her life for the next few weeks and months is going to be pretty much on the road. And in the air.

“I have next week off, I’m not going to Dallas, I’m skipping Dallas, then we’ve got the Marathon (tournament), then the Dow team event, I’m playing with Patty Tavatanakit,” she said.

“Then we go to Evian, have a few days at home and then fly to Tokyo. Then come straight back for the Scottish and British. It’s a very busy run, a lot of air miles will be clocked. But there’s some great events to look forward to.”