Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to represent Ireland at Tokyo Olympics

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will represent Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics golf tournament.

The 60-man field has been confirmed, albeit with some high-profile names withdrawing from the entry list.

McIlroy will begin as the sixth-ranked qualifier in contention for Olympic gold, with Lowry ranked 18th.

Should either withdraw for any reason they will be replaced from a reserve list featuring, in order of world ranking, Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Jonathan Caldwell, and Seamus Power. Harrington and Power represented Ireland at the Rio 2016 Games after McIlroy, Lowry, and McDowell withdrew from a tournament overshadowed by Zika virus concerns.

Nine of the top-40 eligible players have chosen not to contest the Tokyo Games: world no. 2 Dustin Johnson, US Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen, major winners Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, and Martin Kaymer, leading British golfers Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Lee Westwood, and Bernd Wiesberger of Austria.

Garcia cited Ryder Cup qualification as his greater priority for the year, Oosthuizen said he preferred to focus on the FedEx Cup, Hatton referred to the Covid-19 risk, while Johnson had expressed his intention to skip the tournament last March.

The qualification is based on the World Golf Rankings. The top-15 are eligible, with a four-player limit per country. Beyond the top-15, players are eligible with a maximum of two from each country. Golfers from 36 counties will feature in the four-day competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club, from July 29 to August 1.

America is the only country to qualify four representatives, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau, who gets his spot due to Johnson's withdrawal.

Spain's Jon Rahm is the top-ranked player in the field, with none of the 2016 medallists, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, and Matt Kuchar, qualifying this time around.

The women's top-60 will be confirmed after the PGA Championship this weekend. Leona Maguire (26th) and Stephanie Meadow (37th) are both set to represent Ireland once again.

Olympic men’s golf field: Jon Rahm (ESP), Justin Thomas (USA), Collin Morikawa (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Rory McIlroy (IRL), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Paul Casey (GBR), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Sungjae Im (KOR), Cameron Smith (AUS), Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR), Corey Conners (CAN), Victor Perez (FRA), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Shane Lowry (IRL), Marc Leishman (AUS), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Siwoo Kim (KOR), Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Sebastian Munoz (COL), Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Antoine Rozner (FRA), Thomas Detry (BEL), Alex Noren (SWE), Thomas Pieters (BEL), Kalle Samooja (FIN), Matthias Schwab (AUT), Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN), Sami Valimaki (FIN), Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Henrik Norlander (SWE), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Guillermo Mito Pereira (CHI), Joachim Hansen (DEN), Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Sepp Straka (AUT), Ryan Fox (NZL), C.T. Pan (TPE), Adrian Meronk (POL), Maximilian Kieffer (GER), Juvic Pagunsan (PHI), Ondrej Lieser (CZE), Scott Vincent (ZIM), Gunn Charoenkul (THA), Hurly Long (GER), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Rafael Campos (PUR), Gavin Green (MAS), Carl Yuan (CHN), Kristian Krogh Johannessen (NOR), Wu Ashun (CHN), Anirban Lahiri (IND).