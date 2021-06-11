Berehaven reflect on success: 'We have everyone from fishermen to postmen to builders playing'

It took them a day to get home from Donegal but the golfers of Berehaven were ready to celebrate their AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield All-Ireland victory all over again last night.

As Carton House, Kilkenny and Spanish Point were sealing their victories in the AIG Senior Cup, Junior Cup and Pierce Purcell Shield respectively on the final day of the 2020 AIG Cups and Shield Finals, Thursday’s national pennant winners were making the long trek home from the Murvagh Peninsula to West Cork and their own Beara Peninsula.

“There’s a bit of a homecoming organised all right,” team captain Joe O’Neill said, “I think they might have a stage up in the town for us.”

For a football stronghold, team member and former Castletownbere footballer Seamus Spencer has an All-Ireland JFC winner’s medal to his name, Berehaven have put golf on the map in their part of the world.

“For us as a club, it’s huge,” O’Neill said. We have everyone from fishermen to postmen to builders playing and it just shows you don’t have to have the funding or all the numbers. Anyone can go up and do it if they put their minds to it.

“I think it’s a stepping stone (for more success) because everyone now is pushing to get on the panel and I don’t think it’s going to stop here, it’s the start of something special for the club.” For Carton House, AIG Senior Cup success came courtesy of a 3.5-1.5 final win over Belvoir Park and made amends for their 2019 defeat in the decider at the hands of Galway. It is the Kildare club’s first national title with Eoin Sullivan securing the winning point with a 3&1 victory over Scott Jones.

“2019 was such a hard loss to take, because we had a great team,” Sullivan said. “The addition of Marc (Boucher) coming home from college in America, helped us get over the line today. I didn’t even play the Final in 2019, so to get the winning point today made it even sweeter.

“It wasn’t comfortable out there, but it’s fantastic. I couldn’t be happier for the lads. We’ve been waiting a while for this one.

Spanish Point’s comprehensive final win over Dunmurry delivered a third AIG Pierce Purcell Shield since 2013 for the Clare club. Kevin Hynes and Niall Heeney won the decisive point with a 3&2 win over Sam Clarke and Matthew Wilson with Hynes adding another All-Ireland medal having been part of the successful 2014 side.

“We put a lot of work in, and most of us came up a few times to Donegal in preparation,” Hynes said. “The wind helped us today, as we’re more used to links golf than Dunmurry. Niall and I didn’t know until the 16th that we could have got the winning point, but we were delighted to get the job done.”

Kilkenny’s maiden AIG Junior Cup came after a tight 3.5-1.5 win over Ballinasloe, sealed in the top match as Alan O’Rourke won the decisive point, beating Tom Cafferkey on the 19th green.