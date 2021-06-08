Pádraig Harrington misses out on US Open spot after falling one stroke short in qualifying

Three-time Major winner Pádraig Harrington's bid to qualify for the US Open has ended in disappointment as the Irishman missed out on reaching the event in Torrey Pines by just one stroke.

Rounds of 71 and 68 meant that Harrington finished the 36-hole qualifier in a tie for 18th place - but with just 16 US Open spots on offer he fell agonisingly short.