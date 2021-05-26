Conor Purcell hoping to capitalise on home comforts in Irish Challenge

Conor Purcell is hoping to capitalise on his home comforts as the European Challenge Tour visits Dublin for the Irish Challenge.

Purcell will tee up for his fourth appearance on the Challenge Tour at Portmarnock Links, the neighbouring course to his home club, Portmarnock Golf Club.

The 23-year-old is among 28 Irish golfers in the 152-man field and enters with some decent form after a 15th-place finish at the Range Servant Challenge in Malmö a fortnight ago.

He currently ranks 78th in the Road to Mallorca standings which will see the top 20 win European Tour status.

And after a Covid-disrupted start to life as a professional, Purcell is enjoying his home advantage.

"It’s nice, the biggest thing this week is having those home comforts even though you are staying in the hotel.

"You are used to everything around you and you know where everything is, you’re just familiar with the place.

"I’ve played here for so many years. I used to play Irish under-16 matches against England here, so it’s nice to be back, feel settled, and just get away from all the travel during the year.

"I just got back on the weekend and I got to spend a few days at home which was nice. It was nice to have some home cooking after being on the road for two weeks.

"It’s just been a case of relaxing there for two days and getting back at it. I’ll have a look at the course today and tomorrow and then get going.

"I’ve played here a few times. During the winter series you play once a week on a Tuesday, so I am well familiar with the course and it looks in great shape.

"I’m really looking forward to getting out there, I’m not sure what the weather forecast is like for the week ahead but it’s nice to get a bit of sun whilst we get a few practice rounds in and really figure the course out."

The break in action during the pandemic was a challenge to keep motivation levels high but there will be no such problems this week.

"Last year, it was easy to fall into the trap of losing sight of being a pro golfer. You didn’t really have much to play for and practice for.

"At the start of this year with the tournaments back up and running, the juices are flowing again, and I’m really keen to get back out there.

"Just to be able to have two weeks of it you just want to keep the ball rolling now and focus on the next challenge here in Ireland."

Purcell, who finished second in the Irish Amateur Open Championship and West of Ireland Open in 2019, says the depth of competition is part of the challenge in adapting to life on tour.

"What you find out here on Tour is that the depth is so strong, there are so many players that can win every week and it’s just a matter of stringing everything together in the week.

"The last two weeks have gone quite well for me, I have been able to get some good competitive rounds under my belt.

"This last year has been very stop-start and it seems like we’re getting back to a bit of normality, but I’m really looking forward to getting another week under the belt."

Among those joining Purcell in the field this week are Cork duo James Sugrue and Peter O'Keeffe, Waterford pair Robin Dawson and Gary Hurley, and Limerick Golf Club's Tim Rice.