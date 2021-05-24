Cork golfer Paul Buckley cards 75 in US Open qualifier

Cork golfer Paul Buckley found himself out of contention after round one of US Open Sectional Qualifying.

Three Irish golfers were in action at the qualifying event at Dallas Athletic Club, with the other qualifier taking place in Japan, playing for one of 10 places at Torrey Pines in mid-June. The Dallas club has two courses: Gold (par 70) and Blue (par 72) and the 115-man field is split between the two.

Buckley and Graeme McDowell started their campaigns early today, on the Blue course, while Cian Curley also started early, but on the Gold course on a day when temperatures approached 30 degrees.

Kanturk-native Buckley, a 38-year-old amateur, came through local qualifying at Escondido Golf & Lake Club without dropping a shot but he started with a bogey five on the 1st and followed that with six more.

The three consecutive bogeys on holes 15 to 17 proved a tough and disappointing finish to his round, eclipsing his two birdies on the 7th and 13th.

He finished with a five-over-par 75, putting him well down the field.

McDowell, the former US Open Champion, had a much steadier affair. Despite bogeying the 2nd and 3rd, he got his round back to level par with birdies on the 4th and 11th. He then parred his way home to post an even-par 70, which put him in a tie for 40th position.

Curley, from Newlands Golf Club, had what can best be described as a tempestuous round. He was two under after four holes but then mixed four bogeys with two double bogeys and a further two birdies to finish his round on four over par.

The lead after round one was held by three golfers on five under, including Scott Piercy, who has won four times on the PGA Tour.

There are other familiar names in the field, including Pat Perez, Nick Watney, and Smylie Kaufman, so there’s plenty of work for Buckley to do in round two.

Several golfers (nine in this case) withdraw knowing they won’t qualify but this is an experience Buckley has never tasted before and he will undoubtedly fight his way to the end.