Frustrated McIlroy leaves a good number out there

KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – Rory McIlroy fought his way back into the PGA Championship mix on Friday before finishing with three consecutive bogeys to shoot even-par 72 and leave his chasing a stacked leaderboard.

The poor finish on the brutal closing holes into the wind, combined with his grim performance on the par-5 holes in the first two rounds, leaves McIlroy tied for 39th at 3-over par, eight shots behind the leaders.

“I played well. I just didn't get a lot out of the round,” McIlroy said as he hurried away after signing his card. “Yeah, that was really it … sort of just let it go there the last three holes.”

McIlroy was 3-under on the day and back to level par despite failing to capitalise on Kiawah’s par-5s. He shot 3-over on the scoreable holes in the first round and made bogey on the par-5 second hole Friday and a three-putt par on No. 7, the easiest hole on the course. Yet he still made four birdies in the first 11 holes to get back inside the top 20.

Play bogged down late in the day with McIlroy waiting in the fairway on the par-5 16th with 112 yards left. When he finally got to hit, he sailed his wedge over the green and three-putted from the apron leaving him 4-over on the most scoreable holes for the week with just one birdie on eight par-5s.

By contrast, Brooks Koepka has played the par-5s in 7-under playing the first two rounds with McIlroy while co-leaders Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen have played them in 6-under and 4-under, respectively.

“I mean, I haven't played the par-5s well this week, that's been the big thing,” he said. “If I'd have played those better, I'd have been right up there. But making five bogeys on the par-5s is not going to get it done.”

He made another bogey from the left bunker on the difficult par-3 17th. Then after another long wait from the fairway on 18, he pulled his 200-yard approach left into a bush and could only chop his next shot 15 feet leading to another bogey.

He left the course frustrated at a missed opportunity to post a round in the 60s and get back into contention. He’ll try to go low in what is expected to be calmer conditions Saturday.

“I drove the ball much better, I hit the ball much better,” he said. “So if I can keep doing that, just sort of try to keep the silly mistakes off the card, hopefully get out early when there's not as much wind, and try to post a good one.”