Niall Kearney shoots sensational 61 for career-best fourth place at Canary Islands Championship

Niall Kearney carded a sensational final round of 61 to seal a career-best fourth-place finish at the Canary Islands Championship.

An eagle, nine birdies, and a bogey in his first 16 holes left the Dubliner needing to play the final two in two under to card the second 59 in European Tour history.

He could only par the eighth and ninth to return a superb 61 and equal the course record, leaving him in a five-way tie for fourth on 19 under.

The result earned Kearney a €51,000 payday and a place at next week’s British Masters at the Belfry.

South Africa’s Garrick Higgo cruised to his second victory in three weeks with the aid of a hole-in-one.

Higgo, who won the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open a fortnight ago, aced the par-three seventh at Golf Costa Adeje in a closing 64 to finish six shots clear of Australia’s Maverick Antcliff.

🚨 HOLE IN ONE 🚨@garrick_higgo just made the first hole in one of his professional career!



He now leads the #CanaryIslandsChampionship by six shots. pic.twitter.com/ixkiXkSy0T — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 9, 2021

The 21-year-old left-hander’s winning total of 27 under par was just two shots outside the European Tour record set by compatriot Ernie Els in 2003 and meant he was an incredible 68 under overall for the three-week Canary Islands swing.

Higgo took a two-shot lead into the final round and had already doubled his advantage by playing the first six holes in two under before holing out with a nine iron on the short seventh.

Paul Dunne posted two double-bogey sevens as he lost ground with a 72 to finish 45th on 10 under.