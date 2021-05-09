Niall Kearney shoots sensational 61 for career-best fourth place at Canary Islands Championship

The Dubliner came close to carding the second 59 in European Tour history
Niall Kearney shoots sensational 61 for career-best fourth place at Canary Islands Championship

Niall Kearney.

Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 16:08
Phil Casey

Niall Kearney carded a sensational final round of 61 to seal a career-best fourth-place finish at the Canary Islands Championship.

An eagle, nine birdies, and a bogey in his first 16 holes left the Dubliner needing to play the final two in two under to card the second 59 in European Tour history.

He could only par the eighth and ninth to return a superb 61 and equal the course record, leaving him in a five-way tie for fourth on 19 under.

The result earned Kearney a €51,000 payday and a place at next week’s British Masters at the Belfry.

South Africa’s Garrick Higgo cruised to his second victory in three weeks with the aid of a hole-in-one.

Higgo, who won the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open a fortnight ago, aced the par-three seventh at Golf Costa Adeje in a closing 64 to finish six shots clear of Australia’s Maverick Antcliff.

The 21-year-old left-hander’s winning total of 27 under par was just two shots outside the European Tour record set by compatriot Ernie Els in 2003 and meant he was an incredible 68 under overall for the three-week Canary Islands swing.

Higgo took a two-shot lead into the final round and had already doubled his advantage by playing the first six holes in two under before holing out with a nine iron on the short seventh.

Paul Dunne posted two double-bogey sevens as he lost ground with a 72 to finish 45th on 10 under. 

More in this section

Mark Power and John Murphy do their bit as Great Britain and Ireland keep Walker Cup hopes alive Mark Power and John Murphy do their bit as Great Britain and Ireland keep Walker Cup hopes alive
Bug flattens Walker Cup squads as rain softens Seminole Bug flattens Walker Cup squads as rain softens Seminole
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day One - Carnoustie Rory McIlroy surges up Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard with second-round 66
tenerifeplace: ukplace: scotland
Niall Kearney shoots sensational 61 for career-best fourth place at Canary Islands Championship

Rory McIlroy second as Keith Mitchell takes two-shot lead at Wells Fargo Championship

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up