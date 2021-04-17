Lowry drifts back into the pack at Hilton Head

Ireland's Shane Lowry fell back into the pack with a one-over 72 as American veteran Stewart Cink continued his from-the-front form at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town links in Hilton Head.
Despite a couple of momentum-building early birdies, Lowry failed to make a run on the tournament leaders and a double bogey at the par three 4th saw the Offally man's progress stall.
He made birdie at the next to go out in 35 but made bogeys at No's 12 and 17 to come in in 37 for a -6 total. That's a dozen shots behind leader 47-year-old Cink (-18), who is five ahead of his playing partner for Sunday's final round, Colin Morikawa.
Morikawa was five months old when Cink won his first PGA tour title in 1997.