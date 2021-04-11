Shane Lowry rues too many mistakes despite setting up career-best Masters finish

Despite setting up his best finish in six career Masters starts, Shane Lowry left Augusta National a little less than satisfied.

“Frustrating like the last few days,” Lowry said after a second consecutive even-par 72 on the weekend left him even par for the week.

“I feel like I played good enough golf this week to be out there now somewhere around Amen Corner with a chance to win the tournament. I just made a few too many mistakes along the way.”

When the tournament concludes, the Offaly man will have mildly improved on his tie for 25th in November at Augusta. But Lowry was making a nice move Sunday morning despite a bogey on the difficult opening hole. Birdies at 2, 5, and 7 had him 2-under and looking at a 10ft birdie putt on the ninth to potentially move into the top 10 heading to the back.

But he got frisky with the slippery downhill putt and made bogey.

“The ninth hole perfectly sums up my week,” Lowry said. “Genuinely I’m thinking if I hole this now and get a run going on the back nine, who knows. I three-putt that and now I’m struggling again.”

He made an excellent bogey at No. 12, getting up and down after his tee shot rolled back into Rae’s Creek. He made birdie at 13 to get back in the red but left chip from behind the 15th green short and settled for par there. Another bogey after hitting in the trees on the 18th left him even par again for the day and week.

Lowry said on Saturday he was still encouraged by the trajectory of his form as he goes to play the Heritage at Harbour Town next week. “I’m pretty happy where my game is at, like I really am,” he said.

“I feel like if I just stay patient over the next few months, that something special might happen.”