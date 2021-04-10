Rory McIlroy misses cut in Augusta as Justin Rose maintains Masters lead

With lots of tea and no TV, Justin Rose slept on the second-largest first-round lead in tournament history and needed every bit of it to remain atop the leaderboard at 7-under par halfway through the 85th Masters.

Rose shot even-par 72 on a softer and more receptive course Friday while a host of players made big moves to line up close behind him at Augusta National Golf Club – 11 of them within the four shots Rose led by to start the day. His cushion was cut to one stroke by Masters rookie Will Zalatoris and late qualifier Brian Harman at 6-under, with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman tied fourth at 5-under.

“We haven't quite figured out that dynamic, otherwise, we'd do a better job that second day,” Rose said of his traditional regression toward the mean after a quiet night of tea and talk with his wife around the firepit.

“My mindset today was to be free, to go out there and play as free of golf as I could because I felt that having the opportunity to play with a lead from day one could play in my favor come Sunday.”

Justin Rose tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Of the 18 previous times players have shot 65 or better to stake first-round leads at Augusta, only twice have players managed to back it up with a second round of similar quality. Ray Floyd opened 65-66 in 1976 and Spieth 64-66 in 2015 as both went on to then record-tying wire-to-wire victories. The only other players to also hold four-shot leads after 18 holes – Charley Hoffman in 2017 and Jackie Burke Jr. in 1955 – failed to go on to win.

Rose followed the more familiar script of having a hard time following up on an outlier low round. He was three-over on the day before making a string of birdies at 13, 14 and 16 to get back to level par for the day. Rose has played the first seven holes on the course in 5-over and the last 11 in 12-under through two rounds.

Jordan Spieth, left, watches as Collin Morikawa tees off on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

“I think it was just a classic day at Augusta National when you're just slightly off – you can be a foot or two out on certain occasions and you end up struggling,” Rose said. “I think maybe off the back of yesterday, yeah, you know, it starts to feel pretty different pretty quickly.

“I felt like the turning point for me, a good two-putt on No. 9 just to stop the rut and just to feel like could then just walk onto the back nine and try to build something fresh and something new.” While the course was only slightly less firm and fast, the winds that made Thursday so perilous laid down and the overcast conditions allowed players more of a chance on Friday. In the morning, Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, Leishman of Australia and Americans Spieth, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas took advantage to make big moves onto the first page of the leaderboard.

Then came late-charging upstarts Zalatoris and Harman. Zalatoris closed with three straight birdies to shoot 68 and get to 6-under while Harman finished with consecutive birdies for his second 69.

While Shane Lowry is on the edge of the hunt after a second-round 73 left him T21 at even par, Rory McIlroy toured all corners of the course in a sloppy 64 to miss the cut by two strokes and postpone his hopes of completing the career slam another year.

McIlroy declined interview requests before leaving.

Justin Rose, right, of England, is congratulated by Shane Lowry, of Ireland, on the 18th hole after their first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Spieth shot a tidy 4-under 68, his lone blemish a bunkered bogey on the short par-3 12th which he more than made up for with closing birdies at 13, 15 and 17 to move into a tie for third with Leishman at 5-under.

“In position after 36, that’s all I want; I’d love to move up further at the end of tomorrow,” said Spieth, who hope a more difficult course on the weekend could be an advantage.

Leishman, who contended alongside countryman Adam Scott in 2013, faded after a hot start Thursday but didn’t wilt after opening with three birdies Friday, shooting 5-under 67.

“I got off to a good start yesterday and kind of stumbled home, given the tough conditions,” he said. “Mixed emotions, but to get off to that start today, get myself a little closer to the lead early on, and then kind of knew you'd have to get the scoring done early. I knew the greens would firm up, or I thought the greens would firm up, and they did. So, yeah, I was happy with the start and was able to continue it today.” World No. 3 Thomas shot 67 as well, only marred by a three-putt bogey on 18. He headlines a crowd at 4-under along with Finau, Weisberger, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Champ and Si Woo Kim, who played the last four holes putting with his 3-wood after snapping his putter in anger on the 15th green while in contention of a major.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the first fairway during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

“I played great today … for as tough as this place was playing it was as easy as it could have been,” Thomas said.

Said Finau of his 66 that included 4-under on the par-5s: “It was a little more gettable this morning and I was able to string together some nice golf. I took care of the par-5s. That's important around Augusta National. Stats always show the guys that do that throughout the week usually have a chance to do something pretty good.” Wiesberger’s turnaround was exemplified by his play on 15, where he sent an eagle putt into the pond on Thursday and made bogey. On Friday, he laid up and got up-and-down over the water for birdie to cap a 6-under 66 to stand at 4-under overall.

While Bryson DeChambeau rallied with a 67 to get to 1-under, other headliners were unable to take advantage of a more merciful course to make it to the weekend. Dustin Johnson made a flurry of late gaffes to miss the cut in his title defense, rinsing a ball on 15, making his sixth three-putt of the week on 17 and finally failing to make the necessary birdie from the fairway bunker on 18 to leave himself having to sit around for two days to present the green jacket to his successor.

“The three-putts killed me,” Johnson said. “You take all the three-putts away, I'm 1-under. That was kind of the difference. But yeah, I just didn't putt very well.” Sergio Garcia (+4), Daniel Berger (+4), Brooks Koepka (+5), Lee Westwood (+5) and Patrick Cantlay (+8) all joined McIlroy as disappointing early departers while 54 players made the cut at 3-over or better.