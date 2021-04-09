Despite shaky start to round two, Justin Rose leads the Masters

With lots of tea and no TV, Justin Rose slept on the second-largest first-round lead in tournament history and despite treading water he remained atop the leaderboard at 7-under par halfway through the 85th Masters.

Rose shot even par 72 on a softer and more receptive course Friday while a host of players made big moves to line up closer behind him at Augusta National Golf Club. His lead was cut to one stroke by Masters rookie Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman tied fourth at 5-under.

“We haven't quite figured out that dynamic, otherwise, we'd do a better job that second day,” Rose said of his predictable regression toward the mean after a quiet night of tea and talk with his wife around the firepit.

“My mindset today was to be free, to go out there and play as free of golf as I could because I felt that having the opportunity to play with a lead from day one could play in my favor come Sunday.”

Of the 18 previous times players have shot 65 or better to stake first-round leads at Augusta, only twice have players managed to back it up with a second round of similar quality. Ray Floyd opened 65-66 in 1976 and Spieth 64-66 in 2015 as both went on to then record-tying wire-to-wire victories.

Rose followed the more familiar script of have a hard time following up on an outlier low round. He was three-over on the day before making a string of birdies at 13, 14 and 16 to get back to level par for the day. Rose has played the first seven holes on the course in 5-over and the last 11 in 12-under through two rounds.

“I think it was just a classic day at Augusta National when you're just slightly off – you can be a foot or two out on certain occasions and you end up struggling,” Rose said. “I think maybe off the back of yesterday, yeah, you know, it starts to feel pretty different pretty quickly. But again, I kind of told myself going up the eighth hole, you're leading the Masters, your frame of reference is a little bit different to yesterday. Four ahead is something, but you're still leading so like just enjoy it and keep going.

“I was able to do that. I felt like the turning point for me, a good two-putt on No. 9 just to stop the rut and just to feel like could then just walk onto the back nine and try to build something fresh and something new.” While the course was no less firm or fast, the winds that made Thursday so perilous laid down and the overcast conditions allowed players more of a chance on Friday. In the morning, Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, Leishman of Australia and Americans Tony Finau and Justin Thomas took advantage to make big moves onto the first page of the leaderboard.

Zalatoris closed with three straight birdies to shoot 68 and get to 6-under while Harman finished with consecutive birdies for his second 69.

Spieth shot a tidy 4-under 68, his lone blemish a bunkered bogey on the short par-3 12th which he more than made up for with closing birdies at 13, 15 and 17 to move into a tie for third with Leishman at 5-under.

“I’m hoping the golf course will play a little more difficult on the weekend and that could be an advantage to me,” Spieth said.

Leishman, who contended alongside countryman Adam Scott in 2013, faded after a hot start Thursday but didn’t wilt after opening with three birdies Friday, shooting 5-under 67.

“I got off to a good start yesterday and kind of stumbled home, given the tough conditions,” he said. “Mixed emotions, but to get off to that start today, get myself a little closer to the lead early on, and then kind of knew you'd have to get the scoring done early. I knew the greens would firm up, or I thought the greens would firm up, and they did. So, yeah, I was happy with the start and was able to continue it today.” Justin Thomas shot 67 as well, only marred by a three-putt bogey on 18. He headlines a crowd at 4-under along with Finau, Weisberger, Brian Harman and Si Woo Kim, who played the last four holes putting with his 3-wood after snapping his putter in anger on the 15th green while in contention of a major.

“I played great today … for as tough as this place was playing it was as easy as it could have been,” Thomas said.

Said Finau of his 66 that included 4-under on the par-5s: “It was a little more gettable this morning and I was able to string together some nice golf. I took care of the par-5s. That's important around Augusta National. Stats always show the guys that do that throughout the week usually have a chance to do something pretty good.” Wiesberger’s turnaround was exemplified by his play on 15, where he sent an eagle putt into the pond on Thursday and made bogey. On Friday, he laid up and got up-and-down over the water for birdie to cap a 6-under 66 to stand at 4-under overall.

“I guess it’s got to happen to all of us eventually, and it was my moment yesterday,” Wiesberger said. “I just got a little bit too excited on the putt to have a chance for eagle. … So fortunately, we were able to bounce back from that.” Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, making his Masters debut, shot 2-under 70 to get back to even par along with Shane Lowry.

“Yesterday the nerves, I was shaking on the first tee,” he said. “It's normal here, but I wanted to get right back in the golf tournament. I wasn't worried about anything other than getting back in the golf tournament. That's what I went and done. I'm going to have a chance over the weekend if I can post a good one tomorrow.” While Bryson DeChambeau rallied with a 67 to get to 1-under, other headliners were unable to take advantage of a more merciful course to make it to the weekend. Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy went the wrong way quickly Friday to ensure early departures.

By late afternoon, even defending champion Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter were all dancing on top of the cut line with rounds in progress.