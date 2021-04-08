Rory McIlroy hits dad Gerry with wayward shot on tough opening day at Masters

McIlroy was already two over par when he pushed his approach to the seventh hole to the right of the green, where it bounced and caught his father
Rory McIlroy hits dad Gerry with wayward shot on tough opening day at Masters

Rory McIlroy hits out of the rough on the sixth hole during the first round of the Masters. Picture: Charlie Riedel/AP

Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 21:09
Phil Casey

Rory McIlroy inadvertently hit his father Gerry with a wayward shot as he battled tough conditions on day one of the 85th Masters.

McIlroy was already two over par when he pushed his approach to the seventh hole to the right of the green, where it bounced and caught his father on the back of the leg.

The former world number one had at least shouted the traditional warning of “Fore” and Gerry was able to see the funny side, joking with reporters: “I should ask for an autographed glove.”

McIlroy was unable to save par on the seventh and, after carding his first birdie of the day on the par-five eighth, three-putted the next to reach the turn in three over par.

The 31-year-old needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam but has struggled for form recently and has started consulting coach Pete Cowen on a formal basis.

It was just part of a difficult day for McIlroy who finished the round four over par. 

McIlroy’s last major title came in the 2014 US PGA Championship and he is without a win of any description since November 2019.

More in this section

Palmetto Golf Course The tragedies, failures and scuttled plans that made the Augusta Masters
Masters Golf Lee Elder grateful to become honorary starter at Augusta ahead of Masters
Tiger Woods car accident Tiger Woods was driving at almost twice the speed limit at time of crash - Police
mastersmcilroyplace: ukplace: scotland
Rory McIlroy hits dad Gerry with wayward shot on tough opening day at Masters

Letter from Augusta: 'After today, no one will turn their head when a Black man walks to the first tee'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up