Letter from Augusta: 'After today, no one will turn their head when a Black man walks to the first tee'

AUGUSTA, Georgia — The Masters Tournament began Thursday morning with a tribute on the first tee for the first black man to compete at Augusta National.

Lee Elder, now 85 and dealing with some health issues, was unable to hit a tee shot with fellow honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. He stood on the tee with his driver and soaked in a reception much warmer than the one that preceded his first appearance in 1975, when he endured death threats and slurs leading up to his breaking the colour barrier at Augusta National.

“My heart is very soft this morning, not heavy soft, soft because of the wonderful things that I have encountered since arriving here on Monday,” Elder said.

Twenty-four years ago, Elder returned to Augusta to watch another black man make history there. On April 12, 1997, Elder flew up from his home in Florida and got a speeding ticket driving across Georgia from the Atlanta airport so he could make it in time to see Tiger Woods tee off for the final round of his game-changing 12-stroke victory in the Masters.

“I made history here, and I came here today to see more history made,” said Elder that afternoon. “After today, no one will turn their head when a black man walks to the first tee.”

Elder had tears in his eyes that afternoon as we spoke under the sprawling oak tree behind the iconic clubhouse, where black members of the clubhouse and security staff all lined the veranda and lawn to watch Tiger tee off into history. He shared his own experience there, recalling how he trembled when he drove up Magnolia Lane for the first time in 1975, and he cried when he was warmly welcomed to the first tee. He remembers the sun breaking through a dreary layer of clouds as he hit his drive.

“Some of the writers wrote that I had brought sunshine to the tournament,” he said.

When Elder finished his opening round, the club’s caddies — most of them black — stood around the 18th green to watch and welcome him home.

“They told me how happy they were to see a black face at Augusta,” said Elder.

Lee Elder joined Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as an honorary starter ahead of the 85th Masters. Picture: Charlie Riedel/AP

A New York congressman had written former Masters chairman Clifford Roberts in 1971 and asked the club to invite Elder to play in the Masters. An invitation never arrived, and Elder said he would not have accepted if it had. He wanted to earn his way to Augusta.

In 1974, he won the Monsanto Open in a playoff to qualify. He didn’t miss a Masters from 1975 to ’82. He never won, and isn’t sure he would have been accepted if he had.

“I don’t think the world was ready to accept a black champion with open arms,” said Elder, who preceded Calvin Peete, Jim Thorpe, and Woods as black participants at Augusta. “In 1975, (Tiger) would have needed armed guards to escort him to the first tee.”

Elder still has the anonymous hate letters he received before his first visit to the Masters in ’75. Tiger Woods wasn’t born until a year after Elder laid the table for him to win five green jackets. Some of the clubhouse staff who were on hand when both Elder and Woods made their historic trips rejoiced in the changes that had transpired in the 22 years between Elder’s start and Woods’ win.

“It was different when Lee first came here,” said Henry “Shorty” Ashley, the headwaiter in the clubhouse dining room back in 1997. “He had more pressure on him than Tiger has. Lee paved the way.”

In 1997 and every year since, Augusta’s patrons accepted Woods with open arms. He received a loud ovation from the gallery packed around the first tee when he drove off toward his first of 15 major victories. Many of the patrons on hand were black, an example of what his popularity had already brought to the game. It was even more emotional in 2019 when Woods capped his comeback with a fifth green jacket.

Tiger Woods always has been accepted by his professional peers. He never had to climb the fence to play Amen Corner, as Jim Dent did before being chased off by security. Dent, an Augusta native, was a caddie at the National before becoming a tour player.

Elder wished Woods well before the final round in 1997 and cried when he stood behind the 18th green and watched Woods putt out for his record-breaking victory. Woods cried as well as he hugged his parents and he thought about his predecessors — “I wasn’t the pioneer. They paved the way. I thank them. All night I was thinking about them,” Woods said.

I’m sure they wish it could have been them. But I love those guys to death, and they love me. And I know they are proud of what I’ve done so far.

It’s a shame Woods could not be there this morning to repay the favour and celebrate with Elder the role he played in changing golf for the better. Tiger is at home in Florida recovering from serious injuries suffered in a horrific car accident in California in February. Other players in this year’s field crowded around the first tee to acknowledge Elder, including young Cameron Champ, who is mixed race and has become an outspoken advocate for people of colour.

“It is pretty mind-blowing for him to say he actually felt comfortable because he knew, once he got in the gates, he was safe,” Champ said of Elder’s 1975 appearance. “So it’s just what he had to go through as a human being to play the game and just to endure that for so long, but he loved the game so much and wanted to play it. It shows a lot about him and his character.”