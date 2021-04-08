Lee Elder grateful to become honorary starter at Augusta ahead of Masters

The 86-year-old was not able to hit a ceremonial drive on the opening hole but was warmly applauded after being introduced to the spectators
Lee Elder grateful to become honorary starter at Augusta ahead of Masters

Lee Elder joined Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as an honorary starter ahead of the 85th Masters. Picture: Charlie Riedel/AP

Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 15:24
Phil Casey

Lee Elder, who was the first black player to compete in the Masters, said his heart was “soft because of wonderful things” after joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter at Augusta National.

Elder made his Masters debut in 1975 and recorded a best finish of joint 17th in 1979 from six appearances.

The 86-year-old was not able to hit a ceremonial drive on the opening hole but was warmly applauded after being introduced to the spectators by Masters chairman Fred Ridley.

“Today, Lee Elder will inspire us and make history once more, not with a drive, but with his presence, strength and character,” Ridley said.

Nicklaus, 81, and Player, 85, hit drives on the first before retiring to the clubhouse and giving a press conference alongside Elder.

“For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in,” Elder said.

“It is certainly something that I will cherish for the rest of my life because I have loved coming to Augusta National and playing here with many of my friends that are members here, and at the request and invitation of (former tournament director) Buzzy Johnson, who has also had me.

Gary Player (centre) and Jack Nicklaus (right) applaud as Lee Elder (left) waves before the ceremonial first tee shot at the 85th Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

“My heart is very soft this morning, not heavy soft, soft because of the wonderful things that I have encountered since arriving here on Monday and being able to see some of the great friends that I have made over the past years, especially like these two gentlemen that are here.

“We have competed against each other, and we have certainly enjoyed a lot of pleasant moments.

“I just want to say thank you so very much to have me here. It’s a great honour, and I cherish it very much, and I will always cherish it, and I want to thank the chairman for extending me this great privilege.”

More in this section

Paul McGinley: Golf's new 'Big Three' to shine at Augusta Paul McGinley: Golf's new 'Big Three' to shine at Augusta
US Masters: Buckle up, this Augusta will demand respect US Masters: Buckle up, this Augusta will demand respect
Masters Golf Jon Rahm not concerned about lack of Masters practice after birth of first child
masterselderplace: ukplace: scotland
Tiger Woods car accident

Tiger Woods was driving at almost twice the speed limit at time of crash - Police

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up