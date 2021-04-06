Masters tee times: Rory McIlroy to play alongside Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy has been drawn to play alongside Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm for the opening two rounds of the Masters at Augusta this week.
Rahm, who celebrated becoming a father for the first time at the weekend, will compete alongside the Ulster man, who this week is looking to complete his career Grand Slam.
The trio get their Major bid underway at 3.42pm Irish time on Thursday afternoon.
Open champion Shane Lowry will get his bid for a second Major title under way at 12.48 local time (5.48pm in Ireland) alongside 2017 runner-up Justin Rose and Matt Kuchar.
Elsewhere, Lee Westwood will partner defending champion Dustin Johnson in the first two rounds of the 85th Masters.
Johnson, who is bidding to follow Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in winning back-to-back titles at Augusta National, will tee off at 10.30 local time (3.30pm) on Thursday, alongside Westwood and US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.
Former champion Jordan Spieth, who won the Texas Valero Open on Sunday, is in the final group out at 7pm Irish time with US PGA champion Collin Morikawa and 2020 runner-up Cameron Smith.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre makes his Masters debut in the company of 2003 winner Mike Weir and CT Pan at 4.42pm.
Lee Elder, who was the first black player to compete in the Masters, joins Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as an honorary starter at 07.45 local time (12.45).
US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau plays with Max Homa and former Masters winner Adam Scott at 6:36 pm.
12.45pm: Lee Elder, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus (Honorary starters) 1pm: Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford.
1.12pm: Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Matt Jones (Australia), Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa).
1.24pm: Ian Woosnam (Wales), Jim Herman, Stewart Cink.
1.36pm: Sebastian Muñoz (Colombia), Henrik Stenson (Sweden), Robert Streb.
1.48pm: Bernhard Langer (Germany), Will Zalatoris, *Joe Long (England).
2pm: Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (England), Brendon Todd.
2.12pm: Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Corey Conners (Canada).
2.24pm: Danny Willett (England), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Kevin Kisner.
2.36pm: Jason Day (Australia), Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ.
2.48pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Harris English, Abraham Ancer (Mexico).
3.06pm: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland (Norway).
3.18pm: Sergio Garcia (Spain), Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa).
3.30pm: Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood (England), *Tyler Strafaci.
3.42pm: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm (Spain), Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland).
3.54pm: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (England).
4.06pm: Vijay Singh (Fiji), Martin Laird (Scotland).
4.18pm: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay.
4.30pm: Carlos Ortiz (Mexico), Mackenzie Hughes (Canada), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria).
4.42pm: Mike Weir (Canada), C. T. Pan (Chinese Taipei), Robert MacIntyre (Scotland).
4.54pm: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Matt Wallace (England), Lanto Griffin.
5.12pm: Victor Perez (France), Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Australia).
5.24pm: Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Italy), *Charles Osborne.
5.36pm: Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland.
5.48pm: Shane Lowry (Ireland), Justin Rose (England), Matt Kuchar.
6pm: Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton (England), Ryan Palmer.
6.12pm: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (England), Scottie Scheffler.
6.24pm: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Korea), Matthew Fitzpatrick (England).
6.36pm: Adam Scott (Australia), Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa.