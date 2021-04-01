Co Down's Olivia Mehaffey reaches final round of National Women’s Amateur at Augusta

Olivia Mehaffey fired the best score of the week on Thursday to move into contention and qualify for the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The three-under 69 pushed Banbridge, Co Down's Mehaffey to even par and within one shot of co-leaders Rose Zhang and Ingrid Lindblad after the two opening rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club. The field takes a day off Friday to practice at Augusta National before the top 30 compete on Saturday at the home of the Masters Tournament.

“It's Augusta National – we're on this stage right now that the whole world's watching, and there's going to be more pressure than I'm sure anybody's ever felt,” said Mehaffey.

“I think it's obviously going to be difficult. You have to kind of go in prepared for that. You don't really know what's going to happen. It's definitely nice to be in contention. That's why we're all here. We want to compete. We want to win. We want to show the world what women golfers are capable of, and I think that's the exciting thing.”

Playing consecutive early-morning rounds at Champions Retreat, the last thing Mehaffey wanted to do was sweat out four more hours on site waiting to see if she’d have to participate in a playoff to determine the last of the 30 players to qualify for Saturday’s final round. She started her second round tied for 28th at 3-over – firmly on the cut line yet only five shots out of the lead.

Thursday’s start was a wild ride. It wasn’t until the ninth hole when Mehaffey made her first par of the day, but to that point she was 2-under with five birdies and three bogies. She settled down on the more difficult back nine, adding a birdie on the 11th hole en route to the only sub-70 score at Champions Retreat.

“I think the hardest thing about this tournament is you can feel like you're in contention, but you also feel you're so close to the cut line,” she said.

“I think that's the hardest battle out there. You know a couple of mistakes, especially how difficult it's playing, you can drop down so fast, but then you can also move up quite quickly, too. I was telling myself, don't be close to the cut line. I don't want to wait around for a playoff.”

Two years ago in the inaugural event, Mehaffey qualified for the final round but was six shots behind leader and eventual champion Jennifer Kupcho. While Kupcho shot 67 at Augusta National in what turned into a two-person final-round duel with Maria Fassi, Mehaffey shot a disappointing 76 to finish tied 23rd 15 shots behind the winner.

This time she’ll be able to use Friday’s practice round at Augusta National as preparation knowing she is firmly one of the top contenders to win (currently No. 18 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking) sitting just one shot behind co-leaders – world No. 1 Zhang and No. 4 Lindblad of Sweden. Mehaffey will likely play in the penultimate pairing with Auston Kim, whom she played with in each of the first two rounds.

It is a much more crowded list of contenders for Saturday’s televised finale. Of the top players on the board within five shots of the lead, only Zhang, Mehaffey, Emma Spitz of Austria, Beatrice Wallin of Sweden and Allisen Corpuz have played a competitive round at Augusta National.

“I think experience this week is huge – knowing how the event works, knowing the formalities, knowing where you go, knowing what you can do, knowing the courses,” said Mehaffey, whose local caddie this week, Brian McKinley, helped steer Kupcho to victory at Augusta National in 2019.

“I think it's one of those courses, the more you play, the better. That's why I'm very grateful this year I have an Augusta National caddie, Brian. He's great. He caddied for Jennifer in the final round last year. To utilise him out there, I think is going to be huge.”