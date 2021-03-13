Spieth continues to build a solid road to Augusta

PONTE VEDRA BEACH – At his worst, Jordan Spieth loves showing up to Augusta National. At his best, the 2015 Masters champion can’t wait to get back.

Former world No. 1 Spieth is emerging from a years-long slump that dropped his world ranking from No. 2 in 2018 to No. 92 in January after missing the cut at Torrey Pines. But all of the struggles to restore his swing to its 2015 peak have paid off with a torrid run of contending finishes as the road builds toward Augusta.

Spieth fired a 4-under 68 here on Saturday at the Players Championship to move up the leaderboard into the top 25 again. This after finishes of T4, T3, T15 and T4 in a five-week span on the PGA Tour.

“I think it's been a really nice progression of difficulty of golf courses along with kind of going from Phoenix to Pebble to (Riviera) to (Bay Hill) to here,” said Spieth.

“So it's just about standing up and trusting shots and keeping yourself in there when your misses are a little off, being able to kind of make par with those and not having any kind of tee balls wayward iron shots or something cost you a couple strokes.

“I feel great, I've driven the ball well enough to win this golf tournament when the rest of my game is where it should be and I just haven't made anything. I simply just have not. And I've putted it this tournament well two out of 20 rounds that I've played here. I just misread every single putt. I think it does something, it does something else. And that's really just this track, I don't see that anywhere else.

“Honestly, today should have been 8-under, no question, easily. This was the best I've played and the best I put myself in position in a long, long time and I feel really good about that around this track.”

Spieth’s confidence is a long way from where it was in December, when he put away his clubs for a month and did some serious soul-searching about his future. “I won’t go through another season like last year,” he told his team, letting them know if things didn’t start turning around soon he might be forced to make some drastic changes.

Since things have turned, he’s re-energised with his favorite golf tournament on the near horizon. Considering his confidence reading the greens at Augusta National – where he finished second, first, second in his first three Masters appearances and has never missed the cut in seven starts – he’s ready to get another shot at a green jacket.

“I feel a lot better going into it than I have since 2018,” said Spieth, who finished third that year. “Out here (at TPC Sawgrass) I get done playing and think, ‘man I played a great round.’ Then I compare it to the field and it’s always a little worse than I thought it was. Out there (at Augusta) I’m like, ‘man I don’t think I played that great,’ but then it’s always a little bit better than the field.

“The better I’m hitting it the more patient. When I play majors well, it’s because I trust that I’m going to make some mid-range putts and I don’t need to fire at sticks to make up for a couple of bogeys. I feel good and I feel like it’s going to be a really good opportunity to continue to trust these shots and shots that I haven’t had around that course the last couple of years. If I can get the putter going, I should put myself in position to have a chance to win on the weekend.”