Players Championship: Sergio Garcia shines bright on day of misery for Rory McIlroy

Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy have played a lot of golf together through the years. Rarely have the two former Players champions ever seemed as far apart on the golf spectrum than yesterday morning at TPC Sawgrass.

While Garcia finished birdie-birdie-eagle to stake himself to a three-shot lead in the Players Championship at 7-under par, McIlroy finished with one last desultory bogey to shoot 7-over 79 and walk away 14 shots arrears of his friend and playing partner.

“Obviously, unfortunately for him, it bit him a little bit,” Garcia said of McIlroy.

Just days after lamenting the lack of “spark” in his game, McIlroy’s body language from the start showed he hadn’t yet found the ignition. Starting on the 10th tee in the cool but comfortable morning, he immediately snapped his first drive deep into an unplayable spot in the trees on the left and slumped to an opening double bogey.

After fighting the left miss the rest of the way around the back side with no birdies, it got worse on the treacherous 18th when he pulled two balls into the water — a driver off the tee and a 4-iron after dropping on the front of the tee box — to take a quad and make the turn at 7-over 43.

“I just hit a drive that started 10 yards left of where I was aiming and went on the wind and did the same thing with the 4-iron,” McIlroy said in a brief post-round pool report before stalking off to the clubhouse.

“I mean obviously the big number on 18 didn’t help and then doubling the first wasn’t helpful, either. So yeah, I just think just it’s hard to recover when you just haven’t played good.

I mean regardless if you take that 18th hole out it still wasn’t a very good day.

McIlroy was unable to dig his way out of the early hole after three bogeys offset three birdies on the front side.

“You’re trying to figure it out as you go but you still know you’re not really sure where the shots are coming from an then it’s sort of as I said earlier in the week, it’s hard to at least to try to eliminate one side of the golf course, basically.”

Meanwhile, Garcia just tooled along with relative ease on a course that was proving unyielding to many on Thursday, making two eagles and only one bogey en route to 7-under 65. He was sympathetic of McIlroy’s struggles beside him.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the 12th

“I mean I love Rory, he’s an amazing player, I’ve been able to play a lot with him, not only in normal tournaments but in Ryder Cups and we had a good partnership,” Garcia said. “But this course, you don’t have to be that far off to get penalised a lot. So it happens. Unfortunately, he didn’t hit a good tee shot on the first, on the 10th hole, made double, which is never the kind of start you want.

"And then just a little bit off and just missed a couple of birdies, feels like you’re not making any ground, you try to force things a little bit and obviously unfortunately for him it bit him a little bit.

“But I told him when we finished, just go out there tomorrow and get it and you never know. I shot 7-under so he can shoot 7-under (today) and hopefully make the cut. So we’ll see. He’s able to do it.”

The Sawgrass Stadium course was at its volatile best on Thursday. The pins were tucked in some difficult spots for an opening round and the greens had a glassy sheen that left putts rolling out and had just enough softness in spots to send spinners racing off the edges.

“Probably because they weren’t really too excited about how low the scores have been the last few years,” Justin Thomas said of the PGA Tour’s setup after posting 1-under.

A year after the worst-case scenario aborted the 2020 Players, the tour’s flagship event presented an entirely new nightmare in its return.

McIlroy wasn’t alone in his struggles. Former Players champ Henrik Stenson, who went out in 44 on the front, shot 85. Kevin Na dunked three balls on the par-3 17th hole and took 8, only to be eclipsed a few groups later by Ben An putting four in the drink en route to an 11.

But for all the carnage that was out there, the Players always rewards a variety of playing styles with opportunities to score. Mathew Fitzpatrick and Corey Conners shot relatively comfortable 68s. Lee Westwood continued his run of good form with a 3-under 69.

Phil Mickelson finally flashed something positive outside of the senior PGA Tour Champions with a 1-under 71.

Graeme McDowell, who a year ago shot 4-under in the opening round to sit inside the top 10 before the tournament was cancelled, got around in 1-over 73 on Thursday and wasn’t too upset with his standing in the middle of the field.

“They always call this golf course a little bit of superstar killer, right? I feel like this golf course has that reputation, right, where the best players in the world can come here — it kind of had Rory’s number for a lot of years.

“I think it’s what’s great about this golf course because if you play well you can score and if you don’t play well it’s going to punish you.

There is no room to miss out there off the fairway, and we know how much trouble is around these greens that if you’re a little bit off you could make a big number, there’s a big number waiting for you in a lot of holes out there.

“But like I say, to me if you play well you can score, which I think is why you see that big disparity in the scores, because I know there are 8s and 9s and 10-overs out there and then there’s 3- and 4-unders. So to me level par is going to be in an outstanding position on Sunday evening here. I think level par makes a big check, finishes top-15, top-10 here, and that’s the way I like TPC Sawgrass.”

That’s the kind of attitude it takes to safely navigate all the hazards and opportunities that Sawgrass presents, as Garcia who’s better than most.

“I just love it,” said Garcia, who in addition to his win in 2008 has finished runner-up twice with six top-10s and only two missed cuts in 21 Players appearances.

“I’ve always said it, Valderrama and this course are some of my top favourite ones and for some reason they just kind of fit my eye. I see what I want to do pretty much every hole and then it’s a matter of doing it, but definitely I feel more comfortable and I’ve done well. So all those things help.”