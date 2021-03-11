Nightmare start for Rory McIlroy as he sits 12 off the lead at Players Championship

Rory McIlroy suffered a nightmare start to the defence of his title in the Players Championship on Thursday.

Starting on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass, McIlroy hooked his drive on the 10th into the undergrowth and had to take a penalty drop on his way to a double-bogey six.

McIlroy also three-putted the par-three 13th but worse was to come on the 18th, where he hit two balls into the water which runs the length of the hole and compounded the error with another three-putt.

The quadruple-bogey eight left McIlroy seven over par and 10 shots off the early lead shared by Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners and Tom Hoge.

McIlroy began to repair some of the damage with a birdie from nine feet on the first and made another on the next, despite again hitting a poor drive.

The 31-year-old exploited a gap in the trees to hit a superb recovery shot to the edge of the green and got down in two to improve to five over.

That was still 10 off the pace however as England’s Matt Fitzpatrick had followed a chip-in eagle on the par-five ninth with a birdie on the 10th to move to five under.

The Ulster man is currently +7 after 13, a dozen shots behind leader Fitzpatrick.

Graeme McDowell is one over while Shane Lowry is yet to get his Championship under way.