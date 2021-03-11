Rory McIlroy's horror rounds: Three other times where it all went wrong

An opening round of seven over par had Rory McIlroy in an eye-watering tie for 130th in the Players Championship after his opening round.

McIlroy, who is defending champion and a 2019 success in the tournament that was a victim to Covid-19 last year, got off to a disastrous start - and it didn't get much better for the Ulster man.

While on his day he has as much talent as anyone in the world, McIlroy's off days can be quite dramatic.

Here, we look back at some of McIlroy's other forgettable moments on the course.

Masters disaster - 2011 final round nightmare

After leading at the end of each of the first three rounds, a maiden Major title was on the cards.

Four clear of the field on Sunday morning, an eight-over par round of 80, which included a triple bogey on the 10th as he fell from -11 to -5 in three holes saw the dream quickly turn into a nightmare.

Rory McIlroy walks off the 18th hole green after finishing the final round with a final score of four under par at the 2011 Masters Tournament

It was the polar opposite for Charl Schwartzel, who birdied each of the last four holes to claim the title that many feel Rory left behind him McIlroy did break his major duck just two months later when he won the US Open, where after again leading at the end of the first three rounds shot a 69 to seal the eight-stroke win over Jason Day.

2013 Honda Classic walk off

Just over eight years ago McIlroy sensational walked off the course mid round, admitting he was "not in a great place mentally."

He hit two balls into the water in his first eight holes, racking up two bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey seven to soar to seven over par.

After finding the drink again at the par-five 18th – his ninth hole – he didn’t even bother to take a drop.

In a subsequent statement, McIlroy put the poor performance - and the uncharacteristic withdrawal from the tournament, down to a tooth ache.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Open champion Ernie Els of South Africa as he walks off the course on the 18th hole, his ninth during the second round of the Honda Classic in 2013

“I sincerely apologise to The Honda Classic and PGA Tour for my sudden withdrawal," he said. "I have been suffering with a sore wisdom tooth, which is due to come out in the near future. It began bothering me again last night, so I relieved it with Advil.

“It was very painful again this morning, and I was simply unable to concentrate. It was really bothering me and had begun to affect my playing partners.” While it was a forgettable episode for McIlroy, it was a week to remember for American Michael Thompson, who claimed his first PGA win at Palm Beach Gardens.

2019 PGA Championship

After an opening round 72 had him nine shots off the lead, McIlroy's second round saw him fall out of contention altogether.

The Ulster man started the day with a double-bogey six before missing a 10-foot par put on the next hole - which was followed by another double-bogey Playing the first three holes in five over was McIlroy's worse opening three holes in a major round - at the time.

Birdies at four of the last six holes meant he made the cut and a good weekend ensured he finished the week with a top-10 finish, but the disastrous start to his second round ended his title hopes.

Despite a four-over-par final round, Brooks Koepka won the title, finishing two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson.