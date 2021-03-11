David Law equals his lowest European Tour score on day one to lead Qatar Masters

David Law equals his lowest European Tour score on day one to lead Qatar Masters

Scotland's David Law: Equalled his career best round in Qatar

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 15:59
Phil Casey

Scotland’s David Law equalled his lowest score on the European Tour to claim the lead after day one of the Qatar Masters.

Law carded seven birdies in a flawless 64 at Education City Golf Club to finish a shot ahead of England’s Richard McEvoy, Italy’s Nino Bertasio, Finland’s Kalle Samooja and South Africa’s Hennie Du Plessis.

“It was a good score,” said the 29-year-old, who also shot 64 in the opening round of last year’s Betfred British Masters. “I played really well. Conditions were quite easy but I was happy with my iron play and I holed some putts, which was nice.

“I’ve been guilty over the last few weeks when I’ve had decent rounds going of not finishing them off. I was semi-conscious of sticking with it and trying to go low. I was really happy with how I stuck to my routines, my processes and I came out of it with a good score.

“I’m a lot more focused on my targets rather than my golf swings. Over the last couple of seasons I’ve been guilty of asking myself why I’ve been hitting bad shots, instead of just going on to hit the next one.

“Over the break we had I sat down with my coach Alan McCloskey and (former Open champion) Paul Lawrie, we discussed it and it’s all about getting the ball in the hole now, trusting that you’ve done the hard work and the work’s done.” Defending champion Jorge Campillo, who defeated Scotland’s David Drysdale in a play-off last year, was part of an 11-strong group on four under par, with Drysdale returning a one-under-par 70.

“It felt good,” Campillo said. “I haven’t been playing very good at the start of the year, but I had good practice at home over the last few weeks.

“I made a great putt on 18 and a few great putts coming in. The greens are perfect, they are very fast and rolling pretty good. If you make a good stroke, you can see the breaks and see a lot of putts.” Former champion Eddie Pepperell, who won the title in 2018 but was disqualified last year, birdied his first four holes before having to settle for a 69 to lie five shots off the lead.

On a day of low scoring, 74 players broke par and the final group of Darren Fichardt, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Sebastian Heisele were three, two and one under respectively with one hole to complete on Friday morning.

Northern Ireland's Cormac Sharvin also finished the day one-under.

Paul Dunne is three over and Jonathan Caldwell also struggled carding a four-over par round.

More in this section

Workday Championship Golf 'What’s going on here?': Tiger Woods offering Rory McIlroy 'encouragement' from hospital bed
Ireland’s top 100 golf courses ranked – and time to stop labelling Dooks ‘a hidden gem’ Ireland’s top 100 golf courses ranked – and time to stop labelling Dooks ‘a hidden gem’
Bay Hill Golf 'People were fist bumping or elbowing and I’m thinking, this is stupid': Rory McIlroy on surreal 2020
The PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day 3

Pride at Players Championship as golf returns to 'where the world changed'

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up