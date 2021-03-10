'What’s going on here?': Tiger Woods offering Rory McIlroy 'encouragement' from hospital bed

'Even from the hospital bed he’s still giving me some heat'
'What’s going on here?': Tiger Woods offering Rory McIlroy 'encouragement' from hospital bed

Rory McIlroy has spoken to Tiger Woods as he recovers in hospital following a car accident. Picture: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 15:56
Phil Casey

Rory McIlroy has revealed that Tiger Woods is “doing better” – and also dishing out criticism – as he recovers in hospital from serious leg injuries suffered in a car accident.

Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles on February 23.

“I’ve spoken to him a little bit,” McIlroy said in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“He’s doing better. I think all the guys have reached out to him and hopefully if things go well over the next week or so he might be able to get home and start to recover at home, which would be great for him, see his kids, see his family.

“He’s doing better and just I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”

McIlroy was among the players who Woods thanked for the “touching” gesture of wearing his signature red and black for the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship, five days after the 45-year-old’s accident.

But McIlroy also revealed that Woods has not been afraid to give his thoughts on the Northern Irishman’s recent form, including a final round of 76 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“He text me some words of encouragement before the final round of Bay Hill on Sunday and things didn’t quite go to plan and he was the first one to text me and be like ‘What’s going on here?'” McIlroy added.

“So even from the hospital bed he’s still giving me some heat.”

More in this section

Players Championship: Bryson DeChambeau wants improvements despite good form Players Championship: Bryson DeChambeau wants improvements despite good form
Rory McIlroy 18/6/2104 Golf Ireland release 2021 competition calendar
After evening unwinding with Oprah, Rory McIlroy turns attention back to on-course matters After evening unwinding with Oprah, Rory McIlroy turns attention back to on-course matters
woodspa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
Bay Hill Golf

'People were fist bumping or elbowing and I’m thinking, this is stupid': Rory McIlroy on surreal 2020

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up