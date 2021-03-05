Leona Maguire two shots off the pace at LPGA Drive On Championship

Leona Maguire is just two shots off the lead after the opening day of the LPGA Drive On Championship.
The Cavan golfer carded five birdies and two bogeys in a three-under-par 69 at Golden Ocala Golf Club.
Birdies at 5, 7, and 8 got momentum flowing after an early bogey on 3, and while she also dropped a shot on the 11th, birdies on the final two holes left her two behind the American trio of Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, and Austin Ernst on five under.
Korda is looking to claim back-to-back wins and make it a family treble after following her sister into the winner’s circle with victory in the Gainbridge LPGA event last week.
The 22-year-old’s older sister Jessica won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January, meaning the Kordas joined Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam as sisters to win consecutive events on the LPGA Tour.
Jessica Korda was alongside Maguire and former world number one Lydia Ko on three under par, with England’s Mel Reid and Bronte Law on two under.
Ireland's other representative, Stephanie Meadow, is a shot further back after carding three birdies and two bogeys in her opening round.